‘Throwing it away stupidly’ – Exclusive: Steve Howey makes Sunderland transfer claim

Former Newcastle United player Steve Howey has stated that Sunderland need to spend their money wisely this summer, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The Black Cats are currently preparing for their fourth successive season in Sky Bet League One after missing out on promotion once more as they lost on aggregate to Lincoln City in the play-off semi finals.

Lee Johnson is tasked with re-establishing what many regard to be a fallen giant of a club that has lost it’s way over the past 10 years or so.

A former manager at Championship level with Bristol City, the promising young coach knows a thing or two about the transfer window and will be under pressure this summer to attract the right personnel to take the club forwards.

Several names have already been shelved by the club in recent weeks, with the likes of Max Power, Grant Leadbitter and Chris Maguire being told that they no longer have futures at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats look to lower their wage bill ahead of bringing in new additions.

It is likely that Sunderland will be backed by a good level of financial muscle this summer, with chairman and majority shareholder Kyril Louis-Dreyfus stating on many occasions that he plans to invest significantly in the North East outfit.

Speaking to FLW recently, Howey was quick to emphasise that whilst the club will have money to spend, they must learn to spend it wisely if their recruitment is set to be a success:

“There is money there. But again, you don’t want to be throwing it away stupidly and being daft about it.

“I think it needs to be looked at and again, I can’t stress it enough, they need to focus more on recruiting the players that they need.”