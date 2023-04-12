Just as Middlesbrough were beginning to look as though they could challenge for automatic promotion this season, their form has taken a turn for the worst.

Indeed, in their last five Championship games, Michael Carrick's side have picked up just one win.

This has not only seen them lose ground on Sheffield United in second, but they have now also been leapfrogged by Luton Town in the league standings.

Indeed, Boro currently sit fourth in the division, three points adrift of Luton, and eight behind Sheffield United, who also have a game in hand over them.

It seems as though it will be the play-offs for Michael Carrick and his players come May.

When was the last time Middlesbrough won automatic promotion?

Of course, the last time Middlesbrough managed to win automatic promotion, or promotion at all for that matter, was during the 2015/16 campaign.

That season, under the management of Spaniard Aitor Karanka, the club finished second in the Championship - missing out on the league title to Burnley.

At least, though, they were promoted without the stress of having to go through the play-offs.

On this day back in 2016, one of the crucial matches in the run in of that promotion season took place, with Middlesbrough playing Reading at the Riverside Stadium.

It was crucial, because, in the 94th minute, Middlesbrough found a way to win the match.

Heading into the final minutes at the Riverside Stadium that night, the score was 1-1.

Middlesbrough had taken the lead through Emilio Nsue early on in the game, only to be pegged back by Simon Cox's goal for the visitors in the second half.

After a chaotic scramble in the box in injury time, though, Adam Forshaw produced a nice finish into the bottom corner to send Boro top of the division at the time.

The fans loved it, and the commentary team certainly did, too, as can be heard on the clip.

How did Middlesbrough finish the season after that match?

As mentioned above, following the Reading win, Middlesbrough did go on to secure automatic promotion that season.

In fact, the club were to go unbeaten in their matches following the result, albeit there were a few draws in there that cost them the title.

Just a few days later, Boro went on to score another injury time winner away at Bolton courtesty of Jordan Rhodes, but to close the season, the club drew matches with Burnley, Ipswich, Birmingham and Brighton.