“Thriving every week” – Burnley tipped to battle Everton for eight-figure target this summer: The verdict

Burnley have been tipped to reignite their interest in Coventry City marksman Viktor Gyokeres.

The Clarets have been linked with the Swede, who has been one of the most dangerous forwards in the Championship over the past 18 months, in recent windows and now EFL pundit Sam Parkin has predicted they will return for him in the summer – when they’re likely to be preparing for the Premier League.

Speaking on the What the EFL?! Podcast, Parkin said: “I would be surprised if Burnley don’t come back in for him in the summer because that looked like a done deal, I think, last August.

“So that’s the type of move I envisage him making.”

The 24-year-old, who is a reported Everton target as well, has been valued at £10 million to £12 million.

But would Gyokeres be a good signing for the Clarets? And is he Premier League quality?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Josh Cole

Burnley should indeed reignite their interest in Gyokeres as he could go on to become a classy operator at the highest level in the future based on his outstanding performances for Coventry in recent years.

A stand-out performer in the Championship, the Sweden international has managed to provide an incredibly impressive total of 24 direct goal contributions in a Sky Blues shirt this season and is surely now ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

With Gyokeres set to enter the final year of his contract this summer, Burnley may not necessarily have to pay over the odds to secure his services.

However, given that the forward has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs this season, the Clarets will have to act quickly in order to have the best chance of winning the race for his signature.

Ned Holmes

Burnley will likely be in the market for another striker this summer and Viktor Gyokeres could be a fantastic addition.

He’s shown a combination pace, power, finishing, and vision that suggest he would be well-suited to the Premier League.

Heading into a Premier League season with three inexperienced top flight forwards, having signed Michael Obafemi and Lyle Foster in January, is something of a risk but Gyokeres would be the most talented and best prepared of the lot for me.

Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes can provide some of the experience that would be lacking so the five of them would make up an interesting striking unit for Vincent Kompany – and one that could keep them up as long as other attacking players continue to contribute.

Gyokeres is ready to be a top flight goalscorer and Burnley are heading back there – so it would certainly make a lot of sense for both parties.

Adam Jones

He has shown his class for long enough now to suggest that he’s ready for the Premier League.

And this is a deal that would make sense, with Jay Rodriguez probably coming towards the latter stages of his career, Ashley Barnes’ contract expiring and the Clarets only having the option to buy Michael Obafemi.

With this in mind, they may need to strengthen their forward department in the summer and spending £10m-£12m on a talisman like Gyokeres would be a good idea.

He doesn’t have a wealth of top-tier experience under his belt but he’s thriving every week in the Championship – and the top tier is his natural next step now.

There won’t be a shortage of clubs coming in for him though, so the Clarets need to have a lot of other targets to pursue as well.