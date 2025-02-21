Sunderland are facing the prospect of losing Wilson Isidor this summer amid interest from Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.

It was reported by Teamtalk earlier this week that their promotion rivals Leeds are eyeing a move for the forward in the event they earn a place in the Premier League.

It has also been claimed by Chronicle Live that scouts from Spurs and Palace were both impressed by the 24-year-old when they attended Sunderland’s defeat to the Whites last Monday.

Isidor joined the Wearside outfit last summer, turning his loan into a permanent deal last January, and has contributed 12 goals from 30 Championship appearances so far this season.

Here we look at three replacements Sunderland must consider in case the Frenchman does depart in the summer…

Richard Kone

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

Luton Town showed an interest in signing Richard Kone in the January window, with Sky Sports reporting that a bid worth up to £7 million was submitted.

However, the deal failed to come to fruition given the player’s importance to Wycombe Wanderers.

If Sunderland lose Isidor, it could surely earn the club a fee in excess of £20 million, then that money could be reinvested back into trying to sign the 21-year-old.

Kone has enjoyed a breakout campaign in League One, scoring 16 goals from 28 appearances and playing a key role in their promotion push.

The youngster fits Sunderland’s recruitment model and has the potential to step up and become a Championship calibre player.

For a deal around that £7 million mark, he could prove a very shrewd addition.

Dane Scarlett

Dane Scarlett is another player that would fit Sunderland’s transfer strategy, which puts an emphasis on signing younger players and developing them into stars.

The Spurs forward going the other way would make sense if Isidor did move to North London.

The 20-year-old scored four times this season in the Championship for Oxford United during a loan stint, despite only starting seven of his 20 league appearances. He's struggled to impress out on loan but has been part of Ange Postecoglou's first team plans since returning to his parent club – even bagging a goal and an assist in the Europa League.

The EFL has not seen the best of Scarlett yet but perhaps a permanent move to the Stadium of Light would help him start to fulfil his potential.

Troy Parrott

Troy Parrott is another player with a Spurs connection, but he has done wonderfully since stepping outside of the Premier League club’s bubble.

The Irishman has emerged as a bright talent and could be an excellent Isidor replacement.

Troy Parrott - AZ Alkmaar league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 22 (21) 12 (1) As of February 21st

The 23-year-old has scored 12 times in the Eredivisie for AZ Alkmaar since joining in the summer and has also played a significant role in their Europa League run, with the team now through to the last 16 of the competition.

While Parrott struggled to develop when coming through in English football, spending time on loan at the likes of Millwall, MK Dons and Preston North End, he has now grown into an exciting talent.

It would be ambitious but if he can be convinced to come back to England at all, then a move to Sunderland may be a perfect fit and could be the replacement the team needs if Isidor does get sold.