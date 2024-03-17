Highlights Promotion to the Premier League would give West Brom more money to spend on players.

Selling players like Karlan Grant could help strengthen the team's forward department.

Players like Josh Griffiths and Semi Ajayi may be sold to avoid losing them for free when their contracts expire.

West Bromwich Albion’s recruitment team will be planning for life in the Premier League and the Championship at this stage.

Currently in the promotion mix, there’s a chance the Baggies could end up securing promotion - and that would change the amount they are able to spend.

It may also influence the players they choose to cash in on during the summer window.

If Shilen Patel wants to spend a decent amount during his first window at the helm and Albion remain in the second tier, more money will need to be generated to ensure they remain within the EFL’s financial limits.

However, there are some first-teamers that the Baggies may want to sell regardless of which league they are in - and we have listed these players below.

Karlan Grant

Grant is currently on loan at Cardiff City, with his temporary exit to the Welsh capital coming as no surprise considering he has been linked with a move away from the Midlands before.

Quite a few Albion players see their contracts expire this summer, but the striker's deal doesn't run out until 2026.

Penning a six-year contract on his arrival in 2020, Albion will have to keep paying the ex-Huddersfield Town man's wages unless they loan him out again or find a buyer.

For the sake of all parties, a sale may be ideal, especially for West Brom who could use these funds to strengthen their forward department.

With Daryl Dike recently sustaining another serious injury, that money could be especially useful.

Grant's scoring record hasn't been impressive this season though, so it will be interesting to see how much they can generate from his sale. His respectable scoring record in the past may help him to earn a move.

Karlan Grant's excellent 2019/20 and 2021/22 campaigns Season Appearances (all competitions) Goals Assists 2019/20 (Huddersfield Town) 44 19 4 2021/22 (West Brom) 45 18 7

Josh Griffiths

Following some impressive EFL loan spells, Griffiths previously looked destined to secure a regular starting spot at The Hawthorns.

Unfortunately, things haven't quite worked out for the 22-year-old, who has made just three appearances in all competitions at the time of writing, with none of those appearances coming in the league.

With Alex Palmer ahead of him in the pecking order and Crystal Palace being linked with a move for him last month, Albion may decide it's time to sanction an exit for the keeper.

His contract also expires in 2025, so selling him during the summer may allow the Baggies to avoid the risk of potentially losing him for nothing.

Semi Ajayi

Ajayi is still a first-teamer who plays a part under Carlos Corberan.

However, since October, he hasn't started regularly and that has potentially raised question marks regarding the Nigerian's future.

The 30-year-old may be looking to start regularly next season and if Corberan is unable to offer him that game time, a sale may be in the best interests of both the player and the club.

With his contract expiring in 2025, the summer may be the club's final opportunity to generate a fee for the central defender before he potentially leaves on a free transfer.