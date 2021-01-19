Three to miss out: How Lee Johnson’s Sunderland could line up against Plymouth Argyle

Sunderland face a tricky test on Tuesday evening as they welcome Plymouth Argyle to the Stadium Of Light.

Following Saturday’s comprehensive victory over AFC Wimbledon the focus will be on recording back-to-back victories in order to strengthen their push for promotion.

The Black Cats are currently sitting in eighth place in the table but with two matches in hand there’s a genuine opportunity to build up some real momentum as the season moves towards it’s second half.

According to Chronicle Live, Sunderland will be without three players for the clash with the Green Army as Denver Hume and Conor McLaughlin both face surgery for their respective hernias.

Danny Graham will also miss out with knee injury.

But who will Lee Johnson selection face Plymouth? We take a look a look at how the team could look…

The temptation is surely there to stick with the formula that proved so successful against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Sunderland dominated in their trip to the capital and so Johnson will be hoping that his side can take that confidence into the clash with Plymouth.

Lee Burge has established himself as the club’s number one goalkeeper, while Callum McFadzean, Jordan Willis and Bailey Wright look dead set to keep their places with options limited at the back.

While the trio pick themselves it’s at right-back where a decision will need to be made – however with Max Power proving himself as a more-than reliable option it’s likely that he will be given another chance.

There will be a temptation to try Carl Winchester in the middle of the park after completing his move to the club last week, but Saturday’s surprise inclusion of Grant Leadbitter paid off and that’s something that Johnson will be aware of.

Alongside Josh Scowen the experienced midfielder provided a solid foundation in the middle of the park that allowed the more advanced players to focus on their offensive duties – something that could be seen as a winning formula again.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Sunderland’s academy?

1 of 22 Lee Burge Yes No

Aiden McGeady is an obvious choice on the left wing, while it’s likely that Elliott Embleton will keep his place on the right flank.

That means that Jack Diamond may have to be patient and look to make an impact off the bench as he did on Saturday.

In attack it seems that Johnson has found a solution to get the best out of Sunderland’s previously misfiring attack.

Charlie Wyke and Aiden O’Brien looked very comfortable in a two-man attack and with that in mind it’d be foolish for Johnson to unnecessarily tinker with an area that has been so troubling for more than a year.

If the duo can put in the type of display that they did against AFC Wimbledon then there’s every chance that the Black Cats will record a crucial victory at the Stadium Of Light.