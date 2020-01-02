Three things we learnt about Middlesbrough from their 2-0 win at Preston

Middlesbrough’s impressive recent run continued on New Year’s Day, as they made it four wins on the bounce with a 2-0 away at Preston North End.

Rudy Gestede opened the scoring for ‘Boro five minutes before half time, before an own goal from Ben Davies while under pressure from Ashley Fletcher doubled Teesider’s lead, and eventually proved enough to seal all three points for the visitors.

Despite that result, Middlesbrough remain 16th in the Championship standings at the start of the new year, although there is still plenty for manager Jonathan Woodgate to be encouraged about from his side’s start to 2020.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about Middlesbrough from that victory at Deepdale.

A fresh chance for Rudy Gestede

There were certainly one or two eyebrows raised by the presence of Rudy Gestede’s name in the starting lineup for ‘Boro pre-match, with the trip to Preston marking the striker’s first league start of the season.

It was an opportunity that Gestede certainly grasped with both hands, acrobatically firing in ‘Boro’s opener, while causing constant problems for the Preston defence throughout the game, with only a good save from Declan Rudd denying him a second goal after half time.

The standard of that performance will surely have put Gestede into contention for a more regular starting spot going forward, and with his contract at the club set to expire at the end of this season, that could not have come at a better time if he wants to have any chance of extending his stay at the Riverside Stadium.

Their away form is turning

Remarkably, Middlesbrough failed to win any of their first 11 league matches away from home this season, something which makes their recent run of results all the more impressive.

Having ended West Brom’s unbeaten home league record in the final game of 2019, Middlesbrough have now started the new year by becoming only the third side in the campaign to leave Deepdale with all three points.

That is something that will surely have Woodgate’s side brimming with confidence, not only because they have broken that away day hoodoo, but also because of who they have broken it against, meaning they should now feel more than capable of picking up some more significant, and potentially important, wins on the road between now and the end of the season.

The play-offs are suddenly coming into sight

Despite the fact that they are still only 16th in the Championship – thanks in no small part due to the hugely disappointing start to the season they endured – it is starting to look like a place in the play-offs this season is far from impossible.

Indeed, that win in Lancashire means that ‘Boro are now just seven points adrift of the top six, in comparison to the ten-point buffer they now have between themselves and the bottom three.

With 20 games of the season remaining, that deficit to the play-offs can easily be overcome, and with the swings in form that so many seem at this level seem to be experiencing this season, there is no reason why ‘Boro cannot claw themselves into contention for promotion rather than relegation over the coming weeks and months.