Three things we learnt about Blackburn Rovers from their 3-2 defeat at Nottingham Forest

It was a disappointing start to 2020 for Blackburn Rovers, as they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on New Year’s Day.

After Joe Lolley put the hosts 1-0 up with a cross that found its way into the far corner midway through the first half, Lewis Grabban doubled Forest’s lead from the penalty spot moments later, before Stewart Downing pulled one back for Rovers minutes before the break to make it 2-1 at half time.

Forest would restore their two-goal advantage as Grabban headed home his second ten minutes after the interval, before a Joe Worrall own goal briefly gave Tony Mowbray’s side hope of salvaging something from the game.

That is something they were unable to do however, meaning it is now back to back defeats for Rovers, and four games without a win, a run which has seen them drop to 13th in the Championship table, four points adrift of the play-off places, something which will have left Mowbray with plenty to think about heading into January.

Here, we take a look at three things we learned about Blackburn from that defeat at the City Ground.

They have to get a new number one in January

Not for the first time this season, Blackburn found themselves facing an uphill task on New Year’s Day thanks to the actions of goalkeeper Christian Walton.

Having completely misread Joe Lolley’s cross that went all the way in to open the scoring, Walton then produced a moment of madness just minutes later, rushing off his line to bring down Lolley himself, allowing Forest to double their lead from the spot.

That was a deficit Rovers were always going to find it difficult to recover from, and with Walton having already cost his side with such mistakes this season, you feel Blackburn must bring in a reliable and established alternative to the Brighton loanee in January, if they are to have any hope of competing for a play-off place this season.

Signs of encouragement going forward

While it may have ultimately yielded the same result, there were at least more positives to take from the trip to Forest than last time out at Huddersfield.

Having taking the lead after just seven minutes against the Terriers, Rovers had then seemed to switch off somewhat, struggling to really threaten Kamil Grabara’s goal again, deservedly coming away with nothing.

At the City Ground however, Rovers did at least show an attacking intent throughout the game, finding the net twice and at least giving the Forest defence something to think about, suggesting they may slowly be adapting to life without injured talisman Bradley Dack, which may at least give them some hope for the rest of the season.

Chapman’s chance

Just as he was against Huddersfield in what was his first league appearance of the season for Rovers, Harry Chapman was handed a brief run out for the final 25 minutes of the clash at the City Ground.

Like much of the rest of his side, it was a more encouraging performance from Chapman against Forest than the one he showed in Yorkshire, with the 22-year-old able to get one or two dangerous balls into the area.

Having spoken in November about wanting to assess Chapman in the first-team before deciding whether or not to send him out on loan in January, it seems Mowbray now taking the opportunity to do just that, and it would be no surprise to see the winger a more extended opportunity to do that when Blackburn go to Birmingham in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend.

Just what happens after that ought to be an indicator of what Mowbray has made of Chapman over these past few games, which could be interesting when it comes to determining his longer-term future at the club.