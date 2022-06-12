Three strikers Millwall could target to replace Benik Afobe this summer with loan move over

Millwall will be on the hunt for a forward this summer after Benik Afobe’s loan move ended at the end of the 21/22 Championship campaign.

Afobe was pivotal to Millwall’s attack last season, acting as the focus in a side that struggled to create regular chances while on loan from Stoke City.

With 12 goals in 38 games last season for the Lions, it will be difficult to find the right player that fits the profile available within Millwall’s budget.

That being said, Rowett is a shrewd operator within the transfer market and will no doubt have plans in place already as they look to push into the top six next season after years of knocking on the door.

With that in mind, here are three strikers Millwall could target to replace Benik Afobe.

Lukas Jutkiewicz

At the age of 33, Jutkiewicz could well be past his best. But considering how he plays, his physical attributes should be enough to allows others to excel in the final third next season.

Jutkiewicz has never been a prolific forward, so using him as a player that gets the best out of others around may be the best way to utilise him. With willing runners like Mason Bennett, Tom Bradshaw and Tyler Burey, there’s plenty of legs there to get in behind the former Burnley and Middlesbrough forwards flick-ons.

Colby Bishop

Bishop fits the physical profile needed as a number nine and has just started to thrive in league football at Accrington Stanley.

He now has 23 goals in his last two seasons and would act as the focal point in Millwall’s attack in a similar way that Afobe did.

At 25 and with a year remaining on his contract according to Transfermarkt, Bishop would be a cost effective move and one that could follow the same path as Lee Gregory.

Cauley Woodrow

If Millwall are willing to spend even just a little bit of cash then Cauley Woodrow should be high on their list.

With Jed Wallace likely to leave, Woodrow is a player that could easily slot and fill the boots of both Afobe and Wallace. He’s a forward that has played in a direct team and thrived under Valerien Ismael, as well as being able to drop into spaces in and around the box, allowing others exploit space he’s left behind.

A reliable goalscorer, captain of Barnsley and with one year remaining left on his deal in Yorkshire, Woodrow could be an option for Rowett and Millwall.