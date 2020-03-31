Three Sky Sports pundits make same claim about Brentford player

It’s been a season to remember for Brentford so far, with Thomas Frank’s side currently sat fourth in the Championship with nine games remaining of this year’s campaign.

One player that has played a starring role in their promotion bid this season is Ollie Watkins, who continues to thrive in his new-found striking role this term.

Watkins has scored 22 goals in 38 appearances for Brentford in all competitions this season, and the club’s supporters will be hoping that he can fire them into the Premier League in their final few games at Griffin Park.

It appears as though his impressive season to date hasn’t gone unnoticed though, with Sheffield United being just one of the clubs previously linked with a move for the in-form Brentford man.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, EFL pundit David Prutton issued high-praise for Watkins, and named him as his Player of the Season so far this term.

“Watkins, however, deserves the credit for what he has done this season in terms of switching positions – from a wide player to a striker.

“He really has lit up the league and had so many excellent performances, and the type of goals he has scored have impressed me. He is Brentford’s chance of getting to the Premier League.”

Scott Minto also highlighted Watkins’ attributes, and made the bold claim in saying that the forward will be playing his football in the Premier League next season, even if Thomas Frank’s side aren’t to win promotion themselves this term.

“Watkins was an extremely talented player before this season, but in a completely different position. Once Neal Maupay left Brentford, though, he started scoring straight away.

“Everyone thought he would go back out wide eventually, but he has taken his game to another level and done what a goal scorer needs to do. All his goals – except for one – have come from inside the box and he knows where he needs to be. He looks a born goal scorer.

“He is another Brentford player who will be playing in the Premier League next season, even if they don’t go up.”

Andy Hinchcliffe went on to issue his thoughts on Watkins, and labelled the 24-year-old as a ‘natural goal scorer’.

“Mitrovic and Watkins have both been excellent and they are different types of striker. But Watkins is my Player of the Season because we all knew about Mitrovic.

“He has taken to his change of position at Brentford so well, his finishing in the penalty box is so assured and he looks a natural goal scorer.

“I know they have been working hard on him in training, and everything about his attacking play has been brilliant. To play a full season as a lone striker is not easy, and the improvement he has shown this season makes him worthy of it.”

Due to recent events, Brentford aren’t due back in action until the 2nd May, when they’re set to take on relegation-threatened Barnsley at Griffin Park.

Can you score full marks on this Brentford nationality quiz?

The Verdict:

I’m not sure he’s been the Championship’s Player of the Season so far this season to be honest.

Don’t get me wrong, Watkins has been brilliant for Brentford this term, and they wouldn’t be in with a shout of winning promotion into the Premier League without him.

But I still think that the likes of Matheus Pereira, Kalvin Phillips or Ben White are just some of the names that would be winning the Player of the Season award for me.

They have shown more consistency in their performances to date. I do agree with the pundits in saying that Watkins will be playing his football in the Premier League next season though, but whether that it is with Brentford or not, remains to be seen heading into the summer.