Highlights Blackpool have sacked Neil Critchley just two games into the season.

They are now on the lookout for a new head coach, with Richard Keogh leading the side at Cambridge United this weekend.

Brian Barry-Murphy, Stephen Dobbie and Pete Wild are some names they should consider for the vacancy.

Blackpool are on the lookout for a new boss after it was announced on Wednesday morning that Neil Critchley had left the club following their poor start to the season.

The Seasiders started the campaign with successive defeats to newly-promoted sides, losing 2-1 at Crawley Town in the opener, before they were hammered 3-0 by Stockport County at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

Neil Critchley's Blackpool Record Second Spell (Source: Transfermarkt) Games Won Drawn Lost Goals Scored: Goals Against 62 31 11 20 99:75

With Critchley’s second spell in charge not working out the way he would’ve wanted, the fans were already questioning the head coach, and it has been confirmed that he has been relieved of his duties.

4 Blackpool begin search for new head coach

Richard Keogh will lead the team for the weekend trip to Cambridge United, which gives the hierarchy time to search for Critchley’s long-term replacement.

And, here we look at THREE candidates they must consider for the role…

3 Stephen Dobbie

It’s somewhat surprising that Dobbie hasn’t been named as the interim boss, which suggests he may not be a favourite for this role, but he is someone that has to be in contention.

That’s because the youth coach did so well with the first-team when he was named as caretaker following Mick McCarthy’s exit in 2023.

Even though he was unable to stop the inevitable relegation to League One, Dobbie collected nine points from his six games in charge, and there was a significant improvement in performances.

Since then, he has gone back to his role with the youth side, which suggests he would be a coach that will give academy lads a chance, as well as trying to develop players, which should fit Blackpool’s model right now.

Of course, his connection to the club is another benefit, as this is someone who loves Blackpool and played a part in some memorable moments during his playing career.

2 Brian Barry-Murphy

Another who fits the bill in terms of developing players is Barry-Murphy, who has recently left his role as head coach of Man City’s development side in search of a senior role in the professional game.

The fact he was trusted to play a pivotal role in developing some of the best young talents in the country again highlights what sort of coach he is, and he would play the fast, attacking football that the supporters will want.

He will have learned a lot working at City over the past three years, and having a link with the best team in England won’t do Blackpool any harm if they’re looking to bring in some quality loan players.

As mentioned, he is now available, and it seems the right time for him to make his mark in the Football League, and he could turn out to be an inspired appointment if Blackpool can convince him of the project at Bloomfield Road.

1 Pete Wild

The 40-year-old’s first taste of management came during a chaotic period at Oldham, and he has since gone on to do very good work with Halifax Town and Barrow, so he is working his way up the Football League.

Wild transformed Barrow in his two full seasons in charge, taking them from a side that had narrowly avoided relegation back to the National League, to one that was pushing for the play-offs.

They recorded 9th and 8th placed finishes under his guidance, and whilst there was disappointment that they couldn’t reach the play-offs last season after falling away badly during the run-in, it shouldn’t take away from the excellent job Wild did overall.

So, he may be seen as another bright, young coach that could get a tune out of this Blackpool squad, who do have the talent to be competing with the better sides in the third tier.