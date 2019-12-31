Three reasons double deal would make perfect sense for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate has revealed he is hopeful that the club will be able to secure two of their young stars, goalkeeper Aynsley Pears and midfielder Djed Spence to new contracts with the club.

The duo are both approaching the end of their current deals with the club, but Woodgate is understandably keen to keep the two players at the Riverside Stadium on a longer-term basis.

Pears has become something of a regular between the posts for ‘Boro in the absence of number one Darren Randolph through injury in recent weeks.

Spence meanwhile, has made seven appearances in all competitions for the club since breaking into the squad earlier in the campaign, and scored his first senior goal to secure all three points for ‘Boro in their 1-0 win over Huddersfield on Boxing Day.

It seems therefore, as though securing the pair to new contracts at the club would make perfect sense for Middlesbrough, and here, we take a look at three reasons why that may be exactly the case.

They have earnt it

As has already been mentioned, both Spence and Pears have already made a significant impact for Middlesbrough this season, playing a big part in their recent resurgence that has seen them slowly pull away from the Championship relegation zone.

New contracts for the pair, would therefore feel like a fitting reward and recognition for their contribution to that run, and would surely give the two young players something of a confidence boost heading into the second half of the campaign.

That is something that could then help push ‘Boro forward even further, as they look to get back to the sort of position that was expected of the club back at the start of the season.

Middlesbrough won’t want to risk losing them

Indeed, given the quality of their recent performances, it would be no surprise to see Pears and Spence attracting attention from elsewhere sooner rather than later.

With their contract situations as they currently are, there may well be some other clubs who would be tempted to make a move for them, potentially expecting to secure a deal for a reduced price as a result of those contracts.

Middlesbrough will of course not want to lose two of their bright young talents in such a way, particularly given the way they have been forced to step up due to injury problems in recent weeks, a situation Woodgate and co. may not want to face without the duo.

It would be popular with the fans

It’s probably fair to say that with the frustration at the style of play they employed under Tony Pulis in the last two seasons, and the poor results at the start of this campaign, ‘Boro fans have not had much to smile about recently.

The breakthrough of two young stars such as Pears and Spence in such impressive fashion however, is something that you imagine will have been thoroughly enjoyed by plenty of those of a Middlesbrough persuasion.

Securing their services for several more years therefore, is something that you imagine would go down particularly well amongst the club’s fans, thereby helping to further lift the mood around the Riverside Stadium.