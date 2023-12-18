Just over two years after losing their manager Ryan Lowe to Preston North End, Plymouth Argyle could be set to be in the same position once more.

According to The Telegraph's John Percy, talks have taken place between the Pilgrims and their Championship rivals Stoke City over Steven Schumacher, with the Potters interested in appointing the 39-year-old as Alex Neil's successor at the Bet365 Stadium.

Schumacher is now a strong contender for the vacancy despite the Potters being below Plymouth in the Championship standings, and with Schumacher hailing from the North West of England, he could be tempted with a switch.

If that happens though, Plymouth will need to be in the market for Schumacher's successor, and unlike last time there is no obvious promotion from within - therefore, let's take a look at THREE names the club need to look at should they lose yet another boss.

John Eustace

Still relatively young at the age of 44, Eustace had been regarded as a good coach for the likes of Queens Park Rangers and the Republic of Ireland before a chance was taken by Birmingham in 2022 to appoint him as their manager.

Backed by some fresh funding following a takeover this past summer, Eustace had the Blues in sixth position in the Championship before he was harshly sacked in favour of Wayne Rooney - a decision that made little sense to many.

Eustace's stock is rising due to the poor results in general that Rooney has achieved since his appointment in the Midlands, and he could be a real coup for the Pilgrims if they can tempt him down to the South West of England.

Luke Williams

If Plymouth want a progressive kind of head coach to come in and replace Schumacher, then the first place they should be looking is at Meadow Lane.

Williams has gained a reputation as a very good coach with a particular way of playing, as he looks for his sides to play out from the back and keep the ball on the floor.

Previously an assistant coach with MK Dons and Swansea as well as a head coach at Swindon Town, Williams took over at Notts County in 2022 and immediately won promotion for the Magpies from the National League, and he currently has them in sixth position in League Two.

The 42-year-old will continue to be linked with jobs the way he is going, and Plymouth could represent a significant step up for his career.

Neil Warnock

Yes, Warnock might be 75 years of age and not the progressive up-and-comer that Schumacher is, but he could be a solid short-term fit at Home Park if they want to wait until the summer to find a long-term successor.

Warnock has of course already managed Plymouth once in his career between 1995 and 1997, holding them very close to his heart and he lives in nearby Cornwall - location-wise the Pilgrims would be the ideal fit for his next job.

He can still clearly get an extra gear out of teams, just like he showed at Huddersfield, so until the end of the season he would be nowhere near the worst candidate for the job.