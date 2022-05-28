Three players who could replace Kal Naismith at Luton Town

Bristol City signed defender Kal Naismith from Luton Town on Friday evening in a transfer that took many by surprise.

After a stellar campaign for the Hatters, it was expected that Naismith would remain at Kenilworth Road with Nathan Jones looking to build a team capable of pushing for promotion from the Championship once again.

However, that isn’t to be the case as Naismith has now moved onto City, signing a three-year deal at Ashton Gate.

That has left Jones and Luton with a huge hole to fill given Naismith’s abilities that were on show this season, with the Scot picking up a raft of awards at the club.

The versatile defender proved to be a masterstroke signing but Luton will need to show the same savviness in finding his replacement. The same thing happened last season when Matty Pearson left for Huddersfield Town, with Reece Burke arriving as his replacement and the former West Ham defender more than stepped up.

That being said, it won’t be easy as Luton will need to decide whether they attack the free-agent market again, promote from within or pay a fee to bring in someone of quality.

With that in mind, we’ve picked three options Luton could look to when finding a replacement for Naismith…

Eiran Cashin

Cashin has excelled for Derby since being thrust into the starting XI under Wayne Rooney. He’s a comfortable, reliable, and aggressive defender who could go straight into the Luton side.

Importantly, he’s a left-footed player, bringing much-needed balance to the back line for Luton, as well as being able to play from the back.

The difficulty is convincing him to come to Kenilworth Road as he may have a long line of suitors should he fail to agree a new contract with Derby.

That being said, he’s certainly an option Luton could look at this summer.

James Chester

Something that Nathan Jones has done well at is bringing in experienced players who have played at the top level. Cameron Jerome, Robert Snodgrass, and Henri Lansbury are some names that spring to mind.

Chester falls into the same category as those three mentioned and still has a point to prove at Championship level.

His best days are certainly behind him, but his experience at the back would be invaluable to Luton as they push for a place in the Premier League next season.

Gabriel Osho

Jones may not need to look elsewhere for a replacement as Gabriel Osho could easily step up in Naismith’s shoes next season.

Osho made 23 appearances last season for the Hatters and was deployed in several different positions, something that Jones will want.

The former Reading utility man put in a number of strong defensive displays, notably in clean sheets against Blackburn, Swansea, and West Brom before picking up an injury in March.

That being said, Osho has proved he’s capable of stepping up and Jones could well give him that chance next season