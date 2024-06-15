Highlights Tom Cleverley aims to lead Watford to promotion in his first senior managerial role, focusing on youth development and financial restraint.

Young talents like Jack Grieves, Zavier Massiah-Edwards, and Albert Eames may play key roles in Watford's upcoming season.

With strategic tactics and emerging talent, Watford under Cleverley may not need big transfer investments to succeed in the Championship.

Watford will be hoping to make a fresh start under Tom Cleverley, the club's newest permanent boss.

Having been at the club for several years now, the former midfielder may know exactly what's needed for the Championship to be promotion competitors again, even though he's an inexperienced manager.

This is his first job in senior management and it will be interesting to see how much cash he's trusted with during the summer transfer window.

Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr may have been sold in the past year, but the Hornets still need to keep an eye on their finances and some of their younger players may be required to provide extra depth where needed.

With this in mind, we're taking a look at some of the Hornets' youngsters who could prevent the club from needing to spend millions on new signings, with head coach Cleverley already working with the club's young players before taking up his current role.

All three of these players came on for the Hertfordshire outfit on the final day of the season against Middlesbrough, showing how highly rated the trio are.

Jack Grieves

His great-great grandfather Skilly Williams played for the club and it looks as though Jack Grieves could become a first-teamer for the Hornets too.

Making his debut against Reading in January 2023 in the FA Cup, he was given a chance by Slaven Bilic to make his mark at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, but couldn't prevent a 2-0 loss.

He may have made five senior appearances for the club already at 19, but four of these displays came from the bench and he hasn't had a big opportunity to stake his claim for a permanent first-team spot.

Jack Grieves' senior record at Watford (Transfermarkt) Appearances 5 Starts 1 Sub appearances 4 Sub appearances of less than 20 min 3 Full 90 minutes played 0

Grieves, however, did make his first senior start for the club in the penultimate game of last season against Sunderland.

Unfortunately, he was played as a wing-back that day, which didn't allow the versatile forward to show how effective he can be in the final third.

However, you would back him to secure more first-team appearances next term if he can impress in pre-season.

Zavier Massiah-Edwards

17-year-old winger Zavier Massiah-Edwards can be a real attacking threat, with the fact he's already made his first-team debut reinforcing how highly rated he is at Vicarage Road.

Although he was playing U16s football a year ago, he was fast-tracked by the Hornets and has played for both the U18 and U21 teams in the past 12 months, which has allowed him to develop into a better player.

In a 3-4-3 system, he could be a real asset alongside a striker, with a wing-back supporting him. And this wide threat could be necessary if Yaser Asprilla leaves the club during the summer window.

With Tom Ince's future uncertain, as well, Massiah-Edwards' emergence could save Cleverley having to sign two options on the wing.

Albert Eames

Right-back Albert Eames faces competition for game time next term, with Jeremy Ngakia being handed a new long-term deal and Ryan Andrews also available as an option.

But it wouldn't be a surprise to see Joao Ferreira leave, with the defender playing fairly regularly for his former loan club Udinese last term.

With Ngakia recently struggling with injuries too, some more depth at right-back/right wing-back could be required and Eames could be a good option to have in this area.

Having signed a professional contract in April, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him involved in the first team next season.