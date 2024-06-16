Highlights Zak Gilsenan, Leo Duru, and Georgie Gent are Blackburn Rovers academy graduates who could save the club money in transfer fees.

Gilsenan, a winger, is ready for first-team football after a prolific season with the Under 21s, filling a potential gap left by Tyrhys Dolan.

Duru and Gent provide depth options in defense, potentially reducing the need for Blackburn to sign new players in the summer transfer window.

Over the years, Blackburn Rovers have certainly been served well by their academy.

The likes of Adam Wharton, Scott Wharton, Darragh Lenihan, Joe Rankin-Costello, Ryan Nyambe, Lewis Travis, Hayden Carter, John Buckley and Jake Garrett have all come through the youth ranks to play a big role in the first-team at Ewood Park.

In doing so, their emergence has ensured that Rovers have had to spend less money in the transfer market, than would otherwise be the case.

With budget restrictions potentially set to play a part again this summer, the club may have to again look to their academy to fill some of the voids in their squad.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at three young Blackburn Rovers players, who could help to save them some considerable money in transfer fees, during the summer transfer window.

Zak Gilsenan

One man who is surely on the verge of breakthrough season with Blackburn, Gilsenan scored in the club's first two League Cup matches of the 2023/24 campaign, his first ever senior appearances.

The winger then enjoyed a prolific campaign in front of goal for the club's Under 21s, which led to many fans calling for him to be given more of a chance in the first-team in the Championship.

As it is, he would make just two brief substitute appearances in the league, with injury hampering his opportunities towards the end of the campaign. But on the back of an excellent season at youth level, the 21-year-old is indeed surely now ready to make the step-up to first-team football on a regular basis.

Indeed, with Blackburn potentially at risk of losing Tyrhys Dolan this summer as he enters the final year of his contract, the emergence of Gilsenan as another who can operate on the left-wing, could be crucial for John Eustace's side.

Leo Duru

With Joe Rankin-Costello ending the season in his more natural and preferred central midfield role, he now looks as though that is the position he could continue in for the 2024/25 campaign,

If that does prove to be the case, then Eustace is going to need some alternative cover and competition for Callum Brittain on the right of defence.

That could come in the form of Leo Duru, with the 19-year-old another who has impressed consistently with his performances for the Under 21s this season.

He has also just recently signed a new long-term contract at Ewood Park, and spoke about his desire to break into the first-team this season after doing to. The coming campaign could therefore be a big one for Duru, where he may be about to get the opportunity to show he can make that first-team impact for Blackburn, and ease the club's need to go out and sign another right-back as cover for Brittain instead.

Georgie Gent

It is a similar situation on the opposite side of the defence for Rovers, where the expiration of Ben Chrisene's loan spell means an alternative left-back to Harry Pickering is now needed.

One options Blackburn could turn to from within that club to fill that void and reduce the need for them to sign in this position in the summer transfer window, is Georgie Gent.

The 20-year-old had his first experience of senior football last season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Motherwell. Gent impressed enough during that stint to ensure that manager Stuart Kettlewell admitted he would like to see the left-back return to Fir Park for next season.

But with Blackburn themselves in need of depth in part of the pitch, the fact that Gent has impressed while playing regularly at that level, means it could now be argued that this season should see him given the chance to show what he can do at Ewood Park as a potential long-term option for the future.