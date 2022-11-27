Three players Huddersfield Town should target if Leicester complete midfielder swoop

Rumours have surfaced of interest in Huddersfield Town midfielder Etienne Camara.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Leicester City are leading Nottingham Forest and Brighton in the race to sign the 19-year-old.

It’s unavoidable at this stage in the season considering January is right around the corner with clubs looking at improving their squads.

However, losing a player of Camara’s ability and importance in the squad for Huddersfield would be a huge blow to their efforts of staying in the Championship.

It hasn’t been the best of season for the Terriers as they sit rooted to the bottom of the second tier as they will hoping the World Cup break can provide them with a much needed boost going into the second half of the season.

They may have to do so with Camara, as the young midfielder has been linked with a move to Leicester City and Brighton. It might not be the worst decision for Huddersfield, with £10m a reported figure.

They failed to reinvest the funds from Lewis O’Brien’s move to Nottingham Forest back into the squad which has unfortunately impacted their season.

So, with that in mind, here are three players Huddersfield could bring in to boost their squad as they look to navigate a way out of the Championship drop zone.

Think you know everything about Huddersfield Town? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 True or false: the club was founded over 120 years ago True False

George Dobson

Huddersfield will need a ball winning midfielder to come in and replace Camara who has excelled in that aspect for his side this season.

George Dobson would represent the best low cost option for the Terriers. He ranks as the most efficient tackler in League One, averaging 3.4 tackles per game according to WhoScored and with the club yet to offer him new terms, he could be tempted by a move up north.

At just 25, Dobson is entering his peak years and has shown the level of consistency over the last two seasons that should justify a move into the Championship.

Jay Fulton

Another ball winning midfielder who might be available is Swansea’s Jay Fulton.

The 28-year-old would bring some much needed experience into the team having been a useful member of the Swansea squad in recent seasons.

He’s been an active member of Russell Martin’s squad this season but could be moved on by the Welsh side in order to bring in some much needed funds for other areas of the squad. They’re well stocked in the midfield area, and Fulton has struggled to get into the side in past as he doesn’t quite fit Martin’s style of play which could be used to Huddersfield’s advantage.

Dale Stephens

Stephens currently finds himself without a club and has been a free agent since his release from Burnley at the end of last season.

By bringing in a player on a free, the Terriers could use the funds to invest in other areas of the squad in January, with Stephens still bringing plenty of value to this side.

Stephens offers top-flight experience that Fotheringham’s side should consider as they look to increase their options in central midfield. Additionally, the former Brighton and Charlton midfielder knows the Championship incredibly well, racking up more than 150 second-tier appearances and could be a useful addition on a short-term deal.