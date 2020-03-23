Three players Brentford will surely be forced to sell if they miss out on promotion

Brentford have once again been one of the Championship’s entertainers this season, having scored 64 goals from their 37 matches so far.

The addition of Bryan Mbeumo has only strengthened this already strong squad, with Ollie Watkins, Said Benrahma, Josh Dasilva and Rico Henry all improving on last season.

However, the Bees have failed to fully take advantage of their attacking form and sit fourth in the table, with a 10-point gap to the automatic places.

Thomas Frank’s side can still earn promotion through the playoffs, but if they fail they could be at risk of losing some of their key players.

Here, we assess three drivers that could leave if Brentford are not promoted this season.

Ollie Watkins

With 22 goals from 37 appearances, the 24-year-old has been one of the league’s outstanding players this season.

An outstanding finisher, with excellent movement, he can drift out-wide but is best centrally and has already attracted interest from Premier League clubs.

A player of such quality, Brentford could struggle to keep him even if they are promoted, but it would be nearly impossible if they remain a Championship club next term.

Said Benrahma

A player that has pushed on from an impressive first season in England, Benrahma has been one of the most dangerous players in the Championship this season.

The 24-year-old has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists already this season, with his dribbling ability a real standout.

Linked with Arsenal and Leicester City, he is another player that will almost certainly leave the club if the are not promoted.

Josh Dasilva

After leaving Arsenal in the summer of 2018, Dasilva has emerged as a real talent in West London over the last two seasons.

Only 21, his performances have been highly-rated by observers and given the success of players like Jack Grealish and James Maddison in the Premier League, clubs could be willing to take a gamble on the youngster.