Burnley boss Vincent Kompany wants his side to be as consistent as possible in the coming seasons whilst he's still at the helm at Turf Moor, speaking to the Irish News.

The Clarets have been exceptional this term following their relegation from the Premier League, with their last defeat in the league coming against automatic promotion rivals during the early stages of November.

This has allowed them to climb into an extremely strong position at this stage, sitting 19 points above Middlesbrough with just nine league games remaining this season, with the Clarets on course to seal their top-tier return at the first time of asking shortly after the international break.

Looking at the bigger picture and what could happen beyond this season, they could lose Kompany who has reportedly attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur with Antonio Conte's future in the English capital in doubt at this point.

Pep Guardiola has added more fuel to the fire, saying that he believes the former Manchester City skipper will take over at the Etihad Stadium one day, something that won't benefit the Clarets who will be desperate to keep hold of him for as long as possible.

In terms of next season at Turf Moor, it will be a difficult challenge for the current Championship league leaders to be consistent in the top flight considering the strength of the opponents they are facing, but it's a challenge Kompany is keen to face.

Speaking about his ambitions, the 36-year-old said: "It's really difficult to maintain consistency across the season, but, for us, it's been really important to set our targets.

"We are thinking more about a cycle. We've got a three or four-year period together.

"Can we continue that and keep improving the club? That's the aim."

The Verdict:

It would be surprising if he stayed for another two or three years because you feel it will only be a matter of time before he starts attracting interest from elsewhere.

Perhaps that's being disrespectful to the Clarets though - because they are a side with great potential and they could have a great chance of surviving in the top tier for the long term if they can continue to build on the work they have done over the past nine months.

Managing to bring some exciting young players in, they need to keep at it in the summer, replace their loanees, add some players with top-flight experience and continue trusting the process that got them into their current position.

Considering he was given such a huge amount of power to make changes in the summer, selling key players and bringing quite a few in, you feel Kompany should continue to be loyal to their cause for at least one more season.

This shouldn't stop owner Alan Pace from creating a contingency plan to deal with his future departure though - because that will give them the best possible opportunity of replacing him successfully.