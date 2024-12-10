Millwall are on the hunt for a new manager following the shock announcement that Neil Harris is to step down from his role at The Den.

Harris returned to Millwall for a second spell as manager in February, but the club confirmed in a statement on Tuesday morning that he is to depart following Saturday's game at Middlesbrough.

The 47-year-old comfortably kept the Lions in the Championship last season, and his side had enjoyed a strong start to this campaign, with Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Coventry City ending a nine-game unbeaten run that had seen them move into play-off contention.

Neil Harris' record as Millwall manager during his second spell (according to Transfermarkt) Games 33 Won 15 Drawn 9 Lost 9 Win percentage 45.5%

Millwall chairman James Berylson thanked Harris "for all his efforts since returning to the club" and said he would be "forever grateful to him", while Director of Football Steve Gallen revealed that "a comprehensive recruitment process is already underway for a new head coach".

As the Lions begin their search for a third manager in just over a year, we looked at three names that they should consider.

Mark Robins

Former Coventry manager Mark Robins simply has to be considered for any Championship vacancy that comes up this season, and he would be an outstanding appointment for Milllwall.

After a successful seven-and-a-half year stint at the CBS Arena, Robins was sacked by the Sky Blues last month, and while his side had made a disappointing start to the season, the news came as a big surprise to the football world.

Robins guided Coventry from League Two to the Championship during his reign, and they missed out on promotion to the Premier League as they were beaten on penalties by Luton Town in the play-off final in 2023, while they suffered further spot-kick heartbreak as they lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final last season.

Some questioned whether Robins would be keen to take a break from management after his Sky Blues exit, but The Sun claimed that he was interested in the Hull City job following the sacking of Tim Walter, although he was reportedly keen to land the role without having an interview.

That suggests that Robins is looking to make a swift return to work, and given that Hull are in a far worse predicament than Millwall in the table and he was still willing to accept the post, he could be tempted to take over at The Den.

Steven Schumacher

Millwall attempted to change their style of play when they replaced Gary Rowett with Joe Edwards last season, but it is fair to say the move did not work out, with the former Chelsea coach lasting just over three months at The Den.

Given that he had never previously managed, Edwards was always going to be a risky appointment for the Lions, but his failed tenure does not mean the club were wrong to look to go down a more progressive route, and Steven Schumacher could be the man to deliver the attractive brand of football the board desire.

Schumacher has been out of work since being harshly sacked by Stoke City in September just five games into the season, but his dismissal at the bet365 Stadium has done little to harm his reputation.

The 40-year-old won 13, drew six and lost 13 of his 32 games in charge of the Potters, and the lack of progress the club have made under his successor, Narcis Pelach, shows that he was doing a decent job.

Prior to his time at Stoke, Schumacher led Plymouth Argyle to the League One title in the 2022-23 season with a remarkable total of 101 points, and the Pilgrims sat 16th in the Championship table at the time of his departure in December last year, so he could be an exciting choice for Millwall.

Matt Bloomfield

Should Millwall wish to appoint a young, up-and-coming coach, they should look no further than Wycombe Wanderers manager Matt Bloomfield.

Bloomfield endured a slow start to his tenure at Adams Park after replacing the long-serving Gareth Ainsworth last February, but he is certainly starting to show his managerial credentials.

The Chairboys currently sit top of the League One table after an incredible run of 12 wins and four draws in their last 16 league games, and despite being largely unfancied at the start of the season, they are above those who were tipped for promotion, such as Birmingham City, Wrexham, Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers.

Bloomfield was linked with the Coventry job prior to the appointment of Frank Lampard, so Championship clubs are clearly beginning to take note of his excellent work at Wycombe, and while it remains to be seen whether the Lions are willing to pay compensation for their next manager, the 40-year-old could be a worthwhile investment.

In contrast to the more direct approach the Chairboys became known for under Ainsworth, Bloomfield has had his side playing some delightful football at times this season, but they have also proven they can grind out results when not at their best, and his ability to overperform on a limited budget could make him the perfect fit for Millwall.