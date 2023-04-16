With Mick McCarthy unable to come in and steer Blackpool FC clear of trouble, the experienced manager recently departed the club.

Indeed, it was confirmed at the time that Stephen Dobbie would take charge of the first team for the remainder of the season, with Matt Blinghorn and Steve Banks assisting him.

Unfortunately, though, Blackpool still remain 23rd in the league standings, four points adrift of safety with just four matches remaining.

It is not impossible, but it is going to be tough to get out of it.

Which managers have been linked with Blackpool FC?

Regardless of what division the club are in next campaign, though, one thing they will need is a new, permanent manager or head coach, and three names have emerged.

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is one name under consideration at Bloomfield Road, with the 44-year-old said to still have allies at the club.

Elsewhere, Nixon reports that other names under consideration by the club are Richie Wellens and former player Charlie Adam.

Was Neil Critchley's first spell at Blackpool a success?

After being appointed in March 2020 just weeks before the season was to be curtailed, in Critchley's first full campaign in 2020/21, he had success.

He guided Blackpool to third-place in League One, behind only Peterborough United in second, and league leaders Hull City.

Despite going a goal down in the play-off final that season inside the first minute, Critchley's side overcame the deficit thanks to two Kenny Dougall goals, winning promotion to the Championship.

In his first season in the Championship, Critchley did excellently, too, steering the club well clear of relegation and finishing 16th in the final league standings.

Critchley would unfortunately depart the club last summer, ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, opting to join Aston Villa as part of Steven Gerrard's coaching staff, only to be sacked in October.

Since then, Critchley was also sacked as manager of QPR.

Would Neil Critchley be a good appointment for Blackpool?

Purely in terms of coaching ability and pedigree, I think you would have to say it would be a good appointment.

If the club do go down, he has a proven record of getting Blackpool out of the division and keeping them up the following season, which is what the club will be hoping for.

However, given that he left before, I would seriously question whether his ambitions will once again leave the club in the lurch moving forwards if another vacancy were to arise.

It's also unclear what the supporters would make of the appointment, given Critchley left so abruptly last summer.