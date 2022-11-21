Three man shortlist emerges for Rangers manager’s job which could impact QPR

Rangers have narrowed it down to a three-man shortlist for a new manager.

According to The 4th Official, QPR’s Michael Beale is being considered as a replacement for Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Sean Dyche and Kjetil Knutsen are also being weighed up by the Scottish giants as their latest managerial appointment.

Beale worked at Rangers for three years as assistant manager under Steven Gerrard.

He was part of the coaching staff which led the team to their first Scottish Premiership triumph in 10 years.

It remains to be seen whether Beale would be interested in a return to Ibrox, having only departed within the last 12 months.

The 42-year old is currently in charge at QPR, having only joined the club in the summer.

He has previously turned down the chance to move to Wolves, having been approached to replace Bruno Lage in October.

Beale’s side are currently 7th in the Championship table, level on points with the play-off places.

However, a poor run of form in recent weeks has seen the team drop out of the top six.

But Beale may yet not be in charge to turn things around when the season resumes against Burnley on 11 December.

The Verdict

This is a strong shortlist of candidates, with Beale’s background perhaps giving him an edge in the position if he wants the role.

However, remaining with QPR may prove the wiser move at this stage of his career.

Going back to Rangers would mean having to live up to expectations from his previous stint with the club, which may not be an ideal circumstance for his second role as a head manager.

Meanwhile, Dyche and Knutsen are very accomplished candidates, who could suit the role quite well anyway so it remains to be seen whether Beale will even be offered the job.