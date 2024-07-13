Highlights Luton Town, despite relegation, boasts a strong squad with new additions like Baptiste enhancing their midfield strength.

Senior goalkeeper Tim Krul could depart for Blackburn Rovers as Luton looks to balance the books and secure more player transfers.

Allan Campbell and Joe Taylor may seek loan moves to secure more playing time, given stiff competition in Luton's midfield and forward positions.

Luton Town are in fairly decent shape ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

They may have been relegated from the Premier League but they can be proud of their achievements in recent years and with the Hatters able to recruit some gifted players last summer following their promotion, they have come back down with a strong squad at their disposal.

Luton look particularly threatening in the final third and have moved to address their midfield department to strengthen that area - with Shandon Baptiste arriving after being released by Brentford.

Baptiste looks set to be an excellent addition but they may be keen to make more signings before the summer transfer window closes.

They also want to offload some of their current first-teamers, either on permanent deals to balance the books or on loan agreements to allow some of their younger players to develop.

Below, we have taken a look at some players who could potentially depart Kenilworth Road before the end of August.

Tim Krul

Tim Krul is currently one of three senior goalkeepers at the club.

And Rob Edwards may want three senior stoppers for the season ahead, with depth potentially set to be crucial for the Hatters in their likely quest to get back to the top flight.

Thomas Kaminski, Krul, and James Shea are all available as options - and you feel one of the former two will depart Kenilworth Road before the end of August.

With Kaminski reportedly attracting interest from Ipswich Town, it wouldn't be a major shock to see him go.

However, he's the younger, longer-term option and with Krul thought to be on Blackburn Rovers' radar, the Dutchman could be the man to leave Bedfordshire.

Luton wouldn't be able to secure a huge profit if they cash in on him but offloading him could lower the club's wage bill and that may allow them to bring in some more players.

Allan Campbell

Allan Campbell's future at the club is currently uncertain.

He may have made 42 league appearances during the 2022/23 campaign but he didn't always start under Edwards and he only made one cameo appearance during the play-offs, being an unused substitute in the 2023 play-off final.

With this in mind, it was no major surprise when he was loaned out by the Hatters to Millwall but he failed to win much game time with the Lions either, making just 12 appearances in all competitions.

Other midfielders are likely to be ahead of him in the pecking order and with the player likely to be keen to win a decent amount of game time next term, with his willingness to secure a loan exit last summer reinforcing that, it would be a shock if he didn't depart before the end of August.

Joe Taylor (loan)

Following two successful loan spells last term, with the player thriving at both Colchester United and Lincoln City, it could be argued that Joe Taylor deserves the opportunity to shine in the Hatters' first team during the 2024/25 campaign.

Making the step up to League One seamlessly following his spell in League Two with Colchester, it wouldn't be a surprise if he shines in the second tier during the upcoming campaign.

Joe Taylor's 2023/24 loan spell at Lincoln City (All competitions) Appearances 19 Goals 10 Assists 3

However, with the likes of Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown, Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow available as alternative options, he may not win too much game time.

And with Taylor needing game time in his quest to develop, another loan exit could be sanctioned for the 21-year-old.