Three knock-on effects Birmingham City could face if 16-y/o makes Newcastle switch

Birmingham City could be facing an uphill battle to keep Jude Bellingham at St Andrew’s if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to the Telegraph, Newcastle United are reportedly monitoring the 16-year-old’s progress ahead of a potential swoop this month.

Bellingham, who has also been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City this season, is already a mainstay in Birmingham’s starting eleven.

Currently thriving under the guidance of Blues head coach Pep Clotet, the midfielder will be determined to help his side achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship if he does indeed decide to stay in the West Midlands.

Here, we take a look at three knock-on effects Birmingham could face if Bellingham instead opts to join Newcastle in the coming weeks…

The Blues struggle to cope in his absence in the second-tier

Despite the fact that Bellingham has only made 23 senior appearances for the Blues, it is clear that he is a very special talent who has already illustrated some real signs of promise in the Championship.

If the midfielder does move on to pastures new during the transfer window, Birmingham may struggle to cope in his absence as he is unquestionably one of their key players.

Birmingham fail to sign a sufficient replacement for the midfielder

Whilst Birmingham should receive a sizeable fee for Bellingham this month due to the fact that his current deal at St Andrew’s isn’t set to expire until 2021, there is no guarantee that they will be able to sign a sufficient replacement for him.

Given that teams are often reluctant to sell their best players at this stage of the season, the Blues could potentially find it difficult to recruit a midfielder who possesses the skill-set needed to take them to new heights in the Championship.

Therefore, Birmingham ought to resist any offers from elsewhere for Bellingham unless they already have a replacement lined up.

Pressure starts to build on Clotet

Despite being appointed on a permanent basis as head coach last month by Birmingham, the jury is still out on whether Clotet is the right man to take the club forward.

If he sanctions Bellingham’s departure and then fails to recruit correctly over the coming weeks, pressure may start to build on the Spaniard who has experienced a mixed start to life as a Championship manager.