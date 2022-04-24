Three issues facing QPR this summer as play-offs hopes slip away

QPR’s hopes of a playoff finish were ended as they lost 1-0 at Stoke on Saturday.

It was a season that promised so much after another positive transfer window last summer, coupled with a group of players that had improved hugely last season.

However, a dip in performances in the second half of the season resulted in QPR’s form trailing off and the Rs subsequently falling out of playoff contention.

Their hopes were thin going into the game at Stoke, but they were well beaten at the bet365 Stadium, leaving many frustrated.

But now a place in the Championship is guaranteed for Warburton’s side next season, planning should start to begin as they look to make the playoff assault once again.

Here, we take a look at three issues facing QPR this summer as they try to navigate their way into promotion contention once more.

Increasing squad depth

QPR have been incredibly unfortunate when it comes to injuries this season, but it has laid bare the lack of depth available to the West London side.

Goalkeeping department aside, the lack of quality has been shown as injuries started to mount up. Chris Willock’s injury meant QPR had just Ilias Chair to turn to for creativity in the final third before Luke Amos stepped up with goals.

But after that, there isn’t too much in the way of depth in that area. They lack creativity in the wing-back areas, as well as through central midfield and this will need adjusting come the summer.

Sign a mobile number nine

Lyndon Dykes, Charlie Austin and Andre Gray have all flattered to deceive for QPR this season with their weaknesses being exposed in games frequently this season.

Dykes is a typical target man, while Gray likes to play on the shoulder with Austin having his best year as a poacher behind him. With QPR playing a passing, fluid style of football, the three strikers they have and their respective styles don’t suit how QPR currently play.

A mobile number nine who can link up with Chair and Willock, and play with his back to goal will go a long way to help QPR sustain their attacks.

Recruit a defensive midfielder or change system

QPR lack a defensive shield and it feels like half of their problems could be solved by having the right personnel.

The amount of chances QPR concede per game has been staggering and each one of their five goalkeepers has earnt their money this season. This could be alleviated by bringing in a midfielder who can protect the defence, whilst being able to contribute going forward.

Dominic Ball doesn’t seem to be fancied by Warburton whilst Stefan Johansen lacks the defensive discipline to play that role. However, if a defensive midfielder cannot be brought in, then Warburton will have to rethink his philosophy to protect their defence in different ways.