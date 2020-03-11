Three goals in five games – Bristol City playoff hopes boosted by returning ace

Benik Afobe is closing in on a return from the anterior cruciate ligament that has kept him out of action since August.

The Bristol City man, who is currently on loan from Stoke City, is back in training and could return to action as soon as next month following the layoff.

The boost would be a timely one for the Robins, who have experienced a trying period in the league after picking up just two points from their last five matches.

Nonetheless, they remain just one point adrift of sixth-placed Preston North End and showed signs of improvement during their 1-1 draw with Fulham on Saturday.

A Nahki Wells goal put the Ashton Gate side ahead, only for a Tom Cairney strike five minutes from time to rescue a point for Scott Parker’s team.

Wells joined the Robins in January and has scored twice in his first eight games, but the chance to play alongside Afobe could prove vital.

Here, we assess what impact Afobe had prior to his injury.

Afobe is a proven goalscorer at this level and with three goals in five matches before his injury he was quickly proving his worth at Bristol City.

While he is a player that usually likes to play layoffs and exchange passes, 17 completed passed at just 70% accuracy suggest this was not a big part of his game with the Robins.

However, taking two shots per game on average shows his involvement and the quality of his movement to create opportunities for himself.

Only Famara Diedhiou and Wells have shot more often that Afobe during his time on the pitch and as his understanding builds with his teammates, that number could increase.

With three aerial duels won per game, he can also act as a useful target man that Wells can play off.

Wells by comparison has won 1.5 aerial duels per match, suggesting it is not one of his strengths.

While Afobe’s return will be cause for excitement among fans, the recovery from such a serious injury in not complete by just getting back onto the pitch and there is no guarantee the former Arsenal man will find his best form this season.

Nonetheless, it gives Johnson another option and a potentially well-matched partner for Wells.