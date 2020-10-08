Three free-agents still available that Millwall could sign to bolster their squad

Championship clubs have just nine days days to complete their transfer business and Millwall are among those that might need another last-minute signing to improve their already-impressive squad.

Gary Rowett has made four signings this summer in the shape of Scott Malone, Ryan Woods, Mason Bennett and Spurs youngster Troy Parrott, although the latter is currently nursing an ankle problem and isn’t expected to return until next month.

Given their tight budget, Millwall aren’t able to splash the cash like other second-tier sides, so we’ve taken a look at three free-agents that Millwall might want to consider signing.

Kieron Freeman

First up is former Sheffield United and Derby County defender, who was released by the Blades last month following six successful seasons at Bramall Lane where he won consecutive promotions.

However, the right-back struggled for regular minutes last term – making just seven appearances in the Premier League – and Chris Wilder has decided against offering the him fresh terms.

Most Championship clubs like to have two players for every position, but in recent seasons, Millwall have gone against that theory at right-back.

Mahlon Romeo has been the Lions’ clear first-choice in recent seasons and since Jason McCarthy left to re-join Wycombe on loan in January and then permanently this summer, Romeo remains Millwall’s only senior right-back in their squad.

Freeman could fill that void and ensure the Londoners have arguably the most talented right-back department around.

Danny Welbeck

As a former Arsenal and Manchester United striker that featured for England as recently as 2018, the thought of seeing Danny Welbeck at The Den is very wishful thinking, not to mention the thought of his enormous wages.

However, despite his uninspiring goalscoring record, Welbeck is hard-working and his off the ball chasing would be gratefully-appreciated in SE16, whilst the idea of his blistering pace alongside the likes of Mason Bennett, Parrott and Jed Wallace is mouth-watering.

Welbeck would undoutabtly improve Millwall’s squad and it’s always good to dream, right?

Chris Gunter

Rowett has tended to turn to players younger than Gunter, whose currently 31, but Wales’ all-time record appearance-maker ticks plenty of boxes.

Gunter offers versatility having previously played at both right and left-back and has been occasionally known to fill in at centre-half when required.

He’s one of the most experienced players in the division having appeared more than 500 times in English football, but the Lions would have to fight off competition from neighbours Charlton, who were strongly linked with Gunter’s signature on Monday.