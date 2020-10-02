Three EFL sides lining up to sign Tottenham player that Jose Mourinho is happy to sell

Championship trio Bournemouth, Swansea City and Luton Town are all lining up bids to sign Tottenham centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers, as per the Daily Mail.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is happy to permanently move on the USA International this summer, with his first-team opportunities in north London relatively sparse at present.

The centre-back plied his trade on loan at Luton Town last season, becoming a key component as they managed to escape relegation to League One and maintain their Championship status.

Meanwhile, Carter-Vickers has spent time on loan at Swansea City in his career and a return to the Liberty Stadium is firmly on the cards.

Carter-Vickers has just one year left on his deal at Tottenham and it’s looking increasingly likely he will now depart on a permanent deal.

The main European transfer window closes next Monday but the aforementioned three EFL sides will still have up until Friday October 16th to conclude any deal for Carter-Vickers, with the domestic window open in England up until that date.

The defender is no stranger to a stint in the EFL, having spent the majority of his playing career in the second tier having had stints at Stoke City, Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea and Luton.

The verdict

For me, Luton Town should be pushing to conclude a deal for Carter-Vickers.

He fitted in seamlessly at the Hatters last season and was among their most consistent performers, and I could see him embedding with ease once again at Kenilworth Road under the tutelage of Nathan Jones.

Bournemouth represents an interesting option for him also, with the Cherries in need of bolstering their centre-back options, especially following the departure of Nathan Ake to Manchester City and Steve Cook’s regular injury niggles.