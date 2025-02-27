Derby County were dealt a major blow in their battle to stay in the Championship after on-loan midfielder David Ozoh was ruled out for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old joined the Rams for the current campaign on loan from Crystal Palace, but his time at Pride Park has been hindered by injuries.

After missing a four-month period due to a hamstring issue, it has now been confirmed that a thigh problem means Ozoh won’t pull on a Derby shirt again during this loan spell.

Championship Table (as of 27/2/25) Team P GD Pts 20 Stoke City 34 -13 35 21 Hull City 34 -11 33 22 Plymouth Argyle 34 -32 30 23 Derby County 34 -14 29 24 Luton Town 34 -24 28

Derby County could look to free agent market

That’s not the news that John Eustace wanted, particularly as Ozoh had looked like a quality player during his time on the pitch.

Now, it will be about finding a solution without the youngster, and it has been said that the Rams could look to sign a free agent.

Eustace has already brought in Kemar Roofe to increase his options in the final third, and here we look at THREE midfield options that could make a difference for Derby in the short-term…

Cheikhou Kouyate

The Senegal international has been without a club since leaving Derby’s bitter rivals Nottingham Forest last year, so his lack of game time will be a concern.

However, Kouyate has plenty of experience in English football, and he is the sort of character that could help the Rams in their survival bid.

The 35-year-old would add physicality to the Derby midfield, and he is versatile in the sense that he could play in front of the back four, as well as in a box-to-box role.

The next few months are all about results for Eustace, so getting the former Crystal Palace man could make sense. Derby will have to scrap, fight and battle for every point available, and Kouyate has been a specialist in sides that have needed to do just that in his career.

Jack Price

The 32-year-old will be best known to fans of English football for his time at Wolves, but he spent five successful years with Colorado Rapids from 2018, before a short spell with hometown club Shrewsbury Town last season.

Since then, Price has been on the lookout for a new club, and despite a trial with Toronto FC earlier this month, he remains a free agent.

At his best, Price would add bite to the Derby midfield, and he is also a capable footballer, so that composure in the middle of the park would be welcome.

Again, it’s an added bonus that he has experience of English football, so he wouldn’t take long to adapt.

Jeff Hendrick

The Irishman is a name that Derby fans will know very well, as Hendrick joined the club as a teenager and he went on to make over 200 appearances for the club.

During that time, Derby were challenging for promotion to the Premier League, but their failure to go up meant Hendrick moved on, as he signed for Burnley in 2016 in a big-money deal.

Since then, the 33-year-old signed for Newcastle, and he had loan spells at QPR, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday, as his deal at St. James’ Park officially expired last summer.

Hendrick won’t be the same player Derby fans remember, but he is another versatile midfielder with Championship experience that could do a job in the short-term as Eustace’s men look to grind out results.