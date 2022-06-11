Three Championship clubs that should consider transfer move for 2021/22 Sheffield United loanee after parent club release

Conor Hourihane could be a man in demand this summer after it was confirmed that he would become a free agent this summer.

After spending the 2021/22 season on loan in the second-tier with Sheffield United, the 31-year-old was left off of Aston Villa‘s retained list yesterday, alerting plenty of clubs to his availability this summer.

Given the Irishman’s experience at second-tier level, having racked up 173 appearances in the division, plenty of clubs should be contemplating offering him terms for next season.

With that in mind, here, we’ve picked out three Championship clubs that we think should consider making a move for Hourihane this summer.

West Brom

One clear candidate in this regard is West Bromwich Albion.

Steve Bruce’s side have already been linked with a move for the 31-year-old, but it could make perfect sense given their circumstances.

Steve Bruce has previously admitted that the Baggies do not have much to work with in terms of finances this summer, and on a free transfer, Hourihane would fit well within that.

With Romaine Sawyers set to depart the club at the end of the month, Hourihane could be a good player to come in and take his place in the Baggies squad.

His serial promotion-chasing experience could come in useful for the Baggies as they seek a return to the Premier League.

Sheffield United

Conor Hourihane spent the 2021/22 season out on loan at Sheffield United, and there is no reason a return to Bramall Lane could not happen again this summer.

The Irishman made 30 appearances for the Blades in all competitions last season, offering plenty as they achieved a play-off finish.

Although he only started half of those games, interestingly, as the season neared its’ end and the pressure ramped up, he featured more prominently.

Perhaps, then, Paul Heckingbottom realised what an asset the Irishman could be and if that’s the case, the Blades boss should make a permanent move for the midfielder this summer.

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough are yet another side that should consider offering terms to Conor Hourihane ahead of next season.

With reported interest in Marcus Tavernier, Hourihane could come in and not necessarily be a replacement, but a low cost alternative.

Tavernier adds goals and assists from the midfield for Boro, and this is something that Hourihane has done extensively at Championship level previously.

In his 173 second-tier appearances, the Irishman has provided 66 direct goal contributions – more than one in every three matches.

For a central midfield player, that is a fantastic record to have.

Hourihane’s promotion and play-off experience would clearly come in handy for Boro, too, as Wilder looks to once again challenge for a place in the top six next campaign.