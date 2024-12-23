West Bromwich Albion are once again facing the threat of losing head coach Carlos Corberan amid interest from Valencia.

According to Spanish publication Deportes COPE Valencia, Valencia have made an approach to West Brom for Corberan, and with negotiations said to be in the "final stages", the move could be fairly imminent.

Valencia are on the hunt for a new manager after the sacking of Ruben Baraja on Monday following a run of just two wins from their first 17 league games, which has left them sitting 19th in the La Liga table, four points from safety.

Corberan has been linked with a host of jobs in recent months, including Burnley, Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton, but Valencia could be the club to convince him to leave The Hawthorns, providing they are willing to meet his reported £4 million release clause.

It would be a huge blow for the Baggies to lose Corberan, particularly at a time when they are sitting seventh in the table, level on points with the play-off places, but the opportunity to return to his home city could be too difficult for the 41-year-old to turn down.

Carlos Corberan's record as West Brom head coach (as per Transfermarkt) Games 107 Won 47 Drawn 29 Lost 31 Win percentage 43.9%

As speculation about Corberan's potential exit gathers pace, we looked at three managers Albion should consider if he decides to make the move to Valencia.

Russell Martin

With West Brom aiming for promotion this season, there may be no better candidate to replace Corberan than the man who most recently guided a team to the Premier League, Russell Martin.

Martin led Southampton to promotion to the top flight last season in his first year in charge following a 1-0 win over Leeds United in the play-off final in May, and his side beat the Baggies to book their place at Wembley.

The 38-year-old found it tough in the Premier League, and he was sacked earlier this month after the Saints won just one of their first 16 league games, but his record is much more impressive in the Championship.

Martin's refusal to adapt his style of play was blamed for his downfall at St Mary's, and that perceived stubbornness could put off prospective future employers, but he has proven that his brand of football can deliver results.

Tony Mowbray

Corberan's exit would be a devastating blow for West Brom, so they may decide to turn to an experienced manager to keep their season on track, and Tony Mowbray could be the perfect option.

Mowbray has been out of work since stepping down from his role at Birmingham City in February after being diagnosed with bowel cancer, but he is reportedly ready to return to management.

The 61-year-old spent almost three years in charge of the Baggies between October 2006 and June 2009, leading the club to the Championship title in the 2007-08 season, and he has enjoyed further success in recent years with the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland.

After a spell away from the game, returning to a familiar environment at The Hawthorns could be the ideal move for Mowbray, and he would surely relish the opportunity to achieve a second promotion to the Premier League with Albion.

Related West Brom on the verge of losing Carlos Corberan as Valencia make approach Corberan looks likely to return to his native country and city, leaving The Hawthorns behind

David Wagner

Another name that should be on the mind of the West Brom hierarchy in the event of Corberan's departure is David Wagner.

Wagner led Norwich City to a sixth-placed finish in the Championship last season after an outstanding second half of the campaign, but he was sacked in May after his side suffered a 4-0 defeat at Leeds in the play-off semi-finals.

Despite delivering results on the pitch, Wagner failed to win over supporters at Carrow Road, but given the way the Canaries have struggled this season under his successor Johannes Hoff Thorup, supporters may regret calling for the 53-year-old's dismissal.

Wagner won promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs with Huddersfield Town in the 2016-17 season, while he has also managed two big European clubs in Schalke and Young Boys, so he could be a shrewd appointment for the Baggies.