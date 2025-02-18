Swansea City are not planning to rush into the appointment of their next manager but have a shortlist of three potential candidates to replace Luke Williams with Ryan Mason, Rob Edwards and Des Buckingham all reportedly in contention.

Journalist Darren Witcoop has provided an update on the Swans' plans to fill the vacancy.

Williams was dismissed on Monday evening following Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Stoke City, which left the team 17th in the Championship table.

It was their sixth defeat in their last seven league games, a run which has ended any hopes the Swans had of earning a play-off place this season.

Swansea City manager search

Swansea are planning to take their time with their next managerial appointment, with Alan Sheehan currently in charge on a caretaker basis.

Mason, Buckingham and Edwards have emerged as the early contenders for the vacancy, but no immediate favourite has been made clear.

Mason is currently working for Tottenham Hotspur as an assistant coach under Ange Postecoglou.

The 33-year-old has yet to work as a permanent first team manager at this stage in his career, although he has overseen several games for Spurs as an interim head coach.

Meanwhile, both Buckingham and Edwards are out of work after departing Oxford United and Luton Town earlier this season, respectively.

Edwards previously guided the Hatters to promotion to the Premier League through the play-offs, with his side finishing 18th in the top flight, but he was dismissed with the team in danger of relegation to League One earlier this campaign.

Swansea City league position

Swansea are currently 17th in the Championship table, with 37 points from 33 fixtures.

The gap to the relegation zone is eight points, giving them a cushion that can allow for some patience when looking for a new head coach.

The Welsh outfit are 11 points adrift of the play-offs, meaning it is also unlikely they will be in the mix for a top six position.

Next up for Swansea is a home clash against Blackburn Rovers on 22 February.

Swansea can afford to be patient for the time being

Swansea’s league position means they can still afford to be patient for the time being, but another string of losses under Sheehan will start to put some time crunch on their managerial decision.

The gap to the relegation zone is big enough to not worry about right now, but it could become a major issue if results don’t immediately improve without Williams.

Edwards is a standout candidate of these three given his experience with gaining promotion under Luton.

But Mason could be an interesting appointment as, although he is inexperienced, he has worked under a lot of top coaches at Spurs and could now be ready to strike out on his own in the world of management.