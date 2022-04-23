3 Barnsley players who could be looking to leave Oakwell after relegation is confirmed

Championship outfit Barnsley were relegated from the second tier last night following their defeat against Huddersfield Town, a real blow for the Tykes who enjoyed a resurgence earlier this year.

They needed to win all three points at the John Smith’s Stadium to give themselves any chance of catching Reading, though their chances of climbing their way to safety looked all but impossible following their 2-0 defeat against fellow strugglers Peterborough United on Monday.

And they made the worst possible start in West Yorkshire when Jordan Rhodes converted from close range to put the Terriers 1-0 up inside four minutes, a goal that already put Poya Asbaghi’s men on the backfoot.

The strugglers looked set to get to half-time at 1-0 – but poor defending undid that as Harry Toffolo made an intelligent run to the back post to prod the ball home from Danel Sinani’s cross.

They did manage to respond but this came deep into stoppage time at the end of the game, giving them no real hope of winning all three points as they were consigned to a spot in the third tier next season.

Looking ahead to the summer with their relegation now confirmed, we have selected three Tykes players who may be looking for a move away in the summer.

Michal Helik

Despite the Tykes’ woes this term, centre-back Helik has been one of their better performers and arguably doesn’t deserve to be relegated after playing an integral part in their promotion-chasing campaign last term.

In fact, it could be argued things would have been even worse for Asbaghi’s men if he hadn’t been at the heart of their defence. And considering Cardiff City, Bristol City, Birmingham City and Reading have a worse defensive record this season, it could be argued their attack was their main problem.

His performances may earn him a move back to the second tier and with the defender hoping to retain his place in the Poland squad for the World Cup coming up later this year, he may feel as though he needs to move on to boost his international prospects.

He may be a top-quality defender, but performing at a high level will be crucial if he wants to be included and this is why he may request to leave Oakwell in the coming months.

Cauley Woodrow

Some would argue forward Woodrow should be taking the step down with the Tykes considering he’s captain and hasn’t performed up to expectations this year, but it’s not as if he has very close ties with the South Yorkshire outfit.

He has also been the subject of interest from West Bromwich Albion this season which may give him the confidence to hand in a transfer request, though that interest from the material may have disintegrated with former manager Valerien Ismael’s departure from The Hawthorns.

A move to the West Midlands may still be a possibility though with Andy Carroll’s future remaining uncertain – and other clubs may take an interest in the 27-year-old considering he recorded 12 goals and six assists in 42 league appearances last term.

His deal expires in 2023 and with the risk of losing him for free next summer, the second-tier outfit may be willing to cash in on him despite his status as skipper.

Callum Styles

Styles’ versatility makes him an attractive option for many sides this summer, being able to operate as a wing-back, a winger and in the middle of the park and that’s one of the key attributes that makes him such a key asset at Oakwell.

He has also been one of the first names on the teamsheet this season, recording 43 appearances in all competitions this term but he may no longer be a Barnsley player next season with previous interest in his signature.

Celtic were one side thought to be monitoring his situation and they could potentially be given the confidence to make a formal move for him with the Tykes’ relegation potentially giving Styles a reason to push for a move away.

At just 22, he’s managed to force his way into the Hungary national team and to retain his spot there, you would think he would need to be competing in the second tier or higher.