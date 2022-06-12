Three alternatives to 25-year-old defender Coventry could consider if they lose out in transfer race

Coventry City face competition from several clubs for the signing of Jake Clarke-Salter after his release was confirmed by Chelsea this week.

Sheffield United joined the race to sign the 25-year-old which will frustrate some Sky Blues supporters who would have hoped the club would be in for the defender following a successful loan spell last season.

Clarke-Salter made 29 Championship appearances for Mark Robins’ side last season and was important to the tactical balance of the team, often playing on the left hand side of a back three.

His calmness on the ball allowed Coventry to move up the pitch quickly which was one of their trademarks last season.

However, that good form hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Sheffield United looking to sign defender as well.

Are these 18 Coventry City transfer facts true or false?

1 of 18 Craig Bellamy is Coventry's record signing? True False

With that in mind, we look at three alternatives to the former Chelsea academy graduate Coventry should consider should Clarke-Salter opt for a move to Bramall Lane.

Kristian Pedersen

Pedersen fits the mould perfect for Coventry. The only difference is the Norwegian is slightly more no-nonsense than Clarke-Salter which may well be a benefit to Coventry.

With Pedersen leaving Birmingham City, a move to a side nearby will mean he won’t have to relocate which is always a huge benefit if already settled in the area.

In addition, Pedersen is equally comfortable as a third centre back or as a left full back which will give a small squad plenty of options. A free transfer will also help a side that is stringent with it’s finances.

Naby Sarr

Sarr was part of the Huddersfield side that got to the playoff final, starting the final himself before being subbed in the second half.

A towering defender, Sarr is comfortable as part of a back three or back four, and can play as a centre back or full back which again, will give options to Robins.

He’s proved to be a steady Championship performer and during his time at Huddersfield, he’s adapted to a side that relies on playing the ball out from the back which will no doubt tick plenty of boxes for Coventry.

Tobias Figueiredo

Figueiredo’s departure from Nottingham Forest was confirmed last week as was named on their release list following their promotion to the Premier League.

Whilst Figueiredo is not left footed like Clarke-Salter, his ability to slot centrally into a back three was highlighted last season when the 28-year-old put in a series of solid displays while deputising for Steve Cook in the Forest defence.

Aerially dominant, a tough tackler and available on a free transfer should be enough to make Mark Robins consider the promotion winner as a contender.