“Threatens defenders” – QPR fan pundit addresses Gareth Ainsworth selection dilemma

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Gareth Ainsworth is yet to right the ship at QPR.

The Championship club have not won a game since the 17th of December and have lost Ainsworth’s first two matches at the helm, which leaves them seven points above the bottom three in 20th.

The R’s will face Watford, Blackpool, and Birmingham City in quick succession before the international break on the final weekend of March so it could be the perfect time to discover a bit of form.

Ainsworth may make change things around in a bid to help his side do that and he could hand 19-year-old Sinclair Armstrong a rare start up top in a bid to turn fortunes around.

FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir revealed he would not be against it but urged the club to be careful given how early it is in the Irishman’s career.

“I wouldn’t be totally against starting Sinclair Armstrong in the next few games,” he said.

“He’s come on in recent weeks and has had a bit of an impact without yet scoring his first goal for the club, which is annoying but I’m sure it will come soon.

“He won the penalty against Rotherham United and he has pace that threatens defenders.

“You could argue that he can start games now and it would give us a different option up front. Instead of relying on his pace in latter stages of games, may we could change it up and go with that approach at the beginning of matches too.

“On the other hand, in the position we’re in we don’t really want to put all the pressure on a young 19-year-old, which I’m sure he’d thrive under but if it goes wrong and he continues not to score then I’d worry for his confidence.”

He added: “At the moment, none of the squad are in the best of confidence so on that side of things I’d probably be against starting him.

“You want a lot of experience – we’ve got Chris Martin and Jamal Lowe. Hopefully, Lyndon Dykes comes back because we just need another option or another way of playing with a striker like that up top. We need anything we can get.

“I wouldn’t be against it but I’d be worried his mindset and confidence would be in a bad place if our run continues with him starting games.”