‘Threadbare’ – Many Birmingham City fans react as team news emerges ahead of Reading FC clash

Birmingham City have made three changes for this afternoon’s tie against Reading, with Harlee Dean, Mitchell Roberts and Marcel Oakley all coming in for the hosts at St Andrew’s.

Making way for the trio are Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Dion Sanderson, experienced defender George Friend and converted wing-back Jordan Graham, a major blow to manager Lee Bowyer with all three missing from the matchday squad.

34-year-old Friend is a particularly big miss, performing admirably against Bristol City in a 3-0 victory in midweek and being singled out by many fans as their man of the match despite an impressive attacking display from the West Midlands side.

However, the one good bit of news for the Birmingham faithful is the fact they have kept Troy Deeney, Scott Hogan and Riley McGree in attack, with the former recording two assists against Nigel Pearson’s Robins on Tuesday night and providing to be a vital figure despite not being able to get on the scoresheet himself.

Many people may have expected Deeney to take the armband with his previous captaincy experience at Watford, but it’s centre-back Dean who takes on the role as the Blues look to win their fourth consecutive league game.

But can a much-changed backline keep the Royals at bay this afternoon in this delayed kick-off?

That remains to be seen, but in this piece, we take a look at how a selection of Blues fans have reacted to their breaking team news on Twitter.

Big, big day for Oakley and Mitch Roberts. Today was clearly one fixture too many for some of our players; a solid performance and a draw with the lineup we’ve been able to field would be absolutely fine. A win would be outstanding #BCFC https://t.co/iiCjROCkCL — ToweringZigic (@ToweringZigic) November 6, 2021

Big opportunity for the young players today, Oakley and Mitch Robert’s starting, With a few more on the bench, need the academy players to come through https://t.co/Y7YauivLYM — Ben (@bcsondor26) November 6, 2021

Just outscore them lads it’s bless https://t.co/UtwNX4UfG0 — -Brennan- (@BBABirmingham) November 6, 2021

Right turn the power back off lads https://t.co/AX7BivS0iH — Dan (@danfarr26) November 6, 2021

Wow, good job it’s international break coming up. L incoming. #BCFC https://t.co/anEfZNxzLw — Will Grove (@WKG_97) November 6, 2021

Let’s get behind the lads (young) https://t.co/sbQsghTmy8 — SuperDaveB9 (@SuperDaveB9) November 6, 2021

not sure about mitch roberts in for friend but other than that its a decent starting 11. come on blues! 💙 https://t.co/M6uevZboos — 🖤ryan🖤 (@NOTWHOlUSEDTOBE) November 6, 2021