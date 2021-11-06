Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Threadbare’ – Many Birmingham City fans react as team news emerges ahead of Reading FC clash

Birmingham City have made three changes for this afternoon’s tie against Reading, with Harlee Dean, Mitchell Roberts and Marcel Oakley all coming in for the hosts at St Andrew’s.

Making way for the trio are Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Dion Sanderson, experienced defender George Friend and converted wing-back Jordan Graham, a major blow to manager Lee Bowyer with all three missing from the matchday squad.

34-year-old Friend is a particularly big miss, performing admirably against Bristol City in a 3-0 victory in midweek and being singled out by many fans as their man of the match despite an impressive attacking display from the West Midlands side.

However, the one good bit of news for the Birmingham faithful is the fact they have kept Troy Deeney, Scott Hogan and Riley McGree in attack, with the former recording two assists against Nigel Pearson’s Robins on Tuesday night and providing to be a vital figure despite not being able to get on the scoresheet himself.

Many people may have expected Deeney to take the armband with his previous captaincy experience at Watford, but it’s centre-back Dean who takes on the role as the Blues look to win their fourth consecutive league game.

But can a much-changed backline keep the Royals at bay this afternoon in this delayed kick-off?

That remains to be seen, but in this piece, we take a look at how a selection of Blues fans have reacted to their breaking team news on Twitter.


A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

