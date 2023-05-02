Swindon Town's hierarchy have opted to make some drastic changes ahead of the club's final game of the 2022/23 campaign.

As confirmed by Swindon's official website yesterday, Jody Morris has been relieved of his duties.

Morris was only appointed by the Robins in January following Scott Lindsey's decision to take up the managerial vacancy at Crawley Town.

During his brief time in charge at the County Ground, Morris only managed to guide Swindon to four wins in the 18 games that he oversaw.

Swindon have followed up Morris' exit by announcing the departure of Sandro Di Michele.

Di Michele was appointed as the club's Technical Director in 2022 and was tasked with helping to assemble a squad which was capable of challenging for promotion this season.

Unfortunately for Swindon's supporters, the club are set to miss out on this particular goal as they are currently 17 points adrift of the play-off places.

The Robins will be hoping to end what has been a disappointing campaign on a high by securing a positive result in their meeting with Crawley on May 8th.

What did the statement released by Swindon Town regarding Sandro Di Michele's exit say?

In a statement released by Swindon's website, the club announced: "Swindon Town can confirm Sandro Di Michele has left his role as Technical Director at the football club.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Sandro for his hard work and contribution during his time with us, and wish him well in his future endeavours."

How have Swindon's fans responded to Sandro Di Michele's exit?

Upon learning the news that Di Michele has left the club, many Swindon fans took to Twitter to offer their thoughts.

These Swindon fans were happy with Di Michele's departure.

Meanwhile, these supporters have suggested that the exit could lead to a new dawn for the Robins.

As for this fan, he has admitted that he hopes that Swindon will be able to nail their next set of appointments.