Latest News
‘Thought he’d retired but sound’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react as club confirms another signing
Middlesbrough have secured the signing of 34-year-old full-back Lee Peltier on a one-year deal, the club has just confirmed.
Peltier had been released by recently relegated outfit West Bromwich Albion at the end of May after spending 18 months at the club – and had even been released by the club last summer after rarely playing for the Baggies before re-joining in September.
However, he was unable to nail down a starting spot in the Premier League last season after being given a second chance at the Hawthorns.
25 questions about Middlesbrough legends from over the years – can you get full marks?
The 34-year-old played just four times in the Premier League in the 2020/21 campaign, making seven competitive appearances overall and enduring a miserable season under Slaven Bilic and Sam Allardyce as the West Midlands side were relegated to the Championship.
But after being released with his contract coming to an end just a couple of couple days ago, the right-back hasn’t had to wait long for his next adventure as he links up with former boss Neil Warnock again.
The pair enjoyed a successful spell at Cardiff City, achieving promotion together in the 2017/18 campaign and Peltier making a respectable 30 appearances during that season.
At 34 and just a one-year deal being agreed, this could be a short-term move for the full-back who will want to prove he can still cut it at this level – but are fans worried about his age despite the vast experience he has? Or do they think he’s a tidy signing going into the 2021/22 campaign?
Let’s find out what Middlesbrough supporters have been saying about this afternoon’s announcement.
Should have known we’d sign him. Neil getting his band back together. 😂
— For The Love Of Boro (@4TheLoveOfBoro) July 2, 2021
Great backup in case Fry or Hall get injured, could also be cover for Bola at Left Back https://t.co/oXui34vx61
— Alfie 🏴🇦🇷 (@alfredmfc) July 2, 2021
We’re a charity https://t.co/N4dKCy0M6Y
— • (@UTB76) July 2, 2021
Can’t wait for the prem https://t.co/yNVPcvrFu9
— Kai (@Kai22_x) July 2, 2021
Good cover https://t.co/as4pbczJD3
— Crossman (@kieranjcrossman) July 2, 2021
Where did that come from? https://t.co/RyucUqnObh
— Billy Butters (@Instantclass69) July 2, 2021
Erm oh right. Thought he'd retired but sound. https://t.co/4RKV9ObJsn
— – (@Ryan_H_S) July 2, 2021
4th signing so far! UTB, great business done so far 💪 https://t.co/50u7qsINS9
— Craig Wilkinson (@wilko_wilkos) July 2, 2021