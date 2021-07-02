‘Thought he’d retired but sound’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react as club confirms another signing

Middlesbrough have secured the signing of 34-year-old full-back Lee Peltier on a one-year deal, the club has just confirmed.

Peltier had been released by recently relegated outfit West Bromwich Albion at the end of May after spending 18 months at the club – and had even been released by the club last summer after rarely playing for the Baggies before re-joining in September.

However, he was unable to nail down a starting spot in the Premier League last season after being given a second chance at the Hawthorns.

25 questions about Middlesbrough legends from over the years – can you get full marks?

1 of 25 In what year did Stuart Boam join Middlesbrough? 1970 1971 1972 1973

The 34-year-old played just four times in the Premier League in the 2020/21 campaign, making seven competitive appearances overall and enduring a miserable season under Slaven Bilic and Sam Allardyce as the West Midlands side were relegated to the Championship.

But after being released with his contract coming to an end just a couple of couple days ago, the right-back hasn’t had to wait long for his next adventure as he links up with former boss Neil Warnock again.

The pair enjoyed a successful spell at Cardiff City, achieving promotion together in the 2017/18 campaign and Peltier making a respectable 30 appearances during that season.

At 34 and just a one-year deal being agreed, this could be a short-term move for the full-back who will want to prove he can still cut it at this level – but are fans worried about his age despite the vast experience he has? Or do they think he’s a tidy signing going into the 2021/22 campaign?

Let’s find out what Middlesbrough supporters have been saying about this afternoon’s announcement.

Should have known we’d sign him. Neil getting his band back together. 😂 — For The Love Of Boro (@4TheLoveOfBoro) July 2, 2021

Great backup in case Fry or Hall get injured, could also be cover for Bola at Left Back https://t.co/oXui34vx61 — Alfie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇦🇷 (@alfredmfc) July 2, 2021

Can’t wait for the prem https://t.co/yNVPcvrFu9 — Kai (@Kai22_x) July 2, 2021

Where did that come from? https://t.co/RyucUqnObh — Billy Butters (@Instantclass69) July 2, 2021

Erm oh right. Thought he'd retired but sound. https://t.co/4RKV9ObJsn — – (@Ryan_H_S) July 2, 2021

4th signing so far! UTB, great business done so far 💪 https://t.co/50u7qsINS9 — Craig Wilkinson (@wilko_wilkos) July 2, 2021