‘Thought he’d retired but sound’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react as club confirms another signing

1 hour ago

Middlesbrough have secured the signing of 34-year-old full-back Lee Peltier on a one-year deal, the club has just confirmed.

Peltier had been released by recently relegated outfit West Bromwich Albion at the end of May after spending 18 months at the club – and had even been released by the club last summer after rarely playing for the Baggies before re-joining in September.

However, he was unable to nail down a starting spot in the Premier League last season after being given a second chance at the Hawthorns.

The 34-year-old played just four times in the Premier League in the 2020/21 campaign, making seven competitive appearances overall and enduring a miserable season under Slaven Bilic and Sam Allardyce as the West Midlands side were relegated to the Championship.

But after being released with his contract coming to an end just a couple of couple days ago, the right-back hasn’t had to wait long for his next adventure as he links up with former boss Neil Warnock again.

The pair enjoyed a successful spell at Cardiff City, achieving promotion together in the 2017/18 campaign and Peltier making a respectable 30 appearances during that season.

At 34 and just a one-year deal being agreed, this could be a short-term move for the full-back who will want to prove he can still cut it at this level – but are fans worried about his age despite the vast experience he has? Or do they think he’s a tidy signing going into the 2021/22 campaign?

Let’s find out what Middlesbrough supporters have been saying about this afternoon’s announcement.


