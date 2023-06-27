This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are considering a move for Liverpool defender Nat Phillips this summer, according to a report from The Athletic.

As detailed in the report, the Yorkshire club's interest in the 26-year-old is 'believed to be irrespective' of the two key appointments the club need to soon make, as the continue to pursue a new head coach and a sporting director.

Liverpool are hoping for a fee around the £10 million mark for the fringed defender who was restricted to just five appearances for the Merseyside club last time out.

Phillips played an important role the season prior whilst on loan at Bournemouth, featuring heavily during the second half of the season as the Cherries managed to secure promotion.

Should Leeds United strengthen their interest in Liverpool defender Nat Phillips?

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Leeds' interest in Liverpool's Nat Phillips...

Billy Mulley

Leeds will be expecting to lose a lot of integral first-teamers during this summer transfer window, and subsequently, they will need replacing.

With Robin Koch looking likely to leave, Phillips could be an ideal replacement as they head for what they will be hoping is a brief stop back in the Championship.

Possessing very good physical attributes, experience of succeeding in the second tier and a good tactical understanding of the game, this could be good business if Leeds are able to get a deal over the line.

I imagine there will be Premier League clubs who might consider Phillips this summer, meaning it could be a difficult race for the Yorkshire club to win, however, they should certainly strengthen their interest if they are able to meet the eight-figure demand.

Declan Harte

Leeds are in need of defensive reinforcement for next season, so this is a transfer target that makes sense.

Phillips is a Premier League experienced centre back, who has also earned promotion from the Championship with Bournemouth.

But the 28-year-old has his drawbacks, and might not be the best fit for Leeds depending on the style of play that a new manager looks to install.

The defender is not very comfortable with the ball, and is quite slow, so he would not be a great fit in a more possession-based system.

Despite making a number of appearances for Liverpool over the years, he always appeared out of his depth and has cost the team on a number of occasions.

If the deal could be kept reasonably low then perhaps he could be a solid addition for a Championship level, but Leeds should avoid spending too much if Liverpool demand a sizable figure given his age and how far down the pecking order he is at Anfield.

James Reeves

Phillips would be an excellent signing for the Whites.

Leeds are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements given their struggles at the back last season and with the likes of Robin Koch and Max Wober set to depart.

Phillips has featured in the Premier League and Champions League for the Reds and the fact that he has been trusted by Jurgen Klopp is a huge endorsement of his abilities.

Phillips achieved promotion to the Bundesliga during his loan spell at Stuttgart and also helped Bournemouth to promotion to the Premier League and those experiences could be invaluable to the Whites as they aim to challenge for an instant top flight return.

The Reds reportedly value Phillips at £10 million, but with the Whites likely to receive significant transfer fees this summer, they could be able to afford him and there is no doubt he would be an outstanding addition.