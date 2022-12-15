“Those areas will need to be drastically improved” – Cardiff City fan pundit gives verdict on Vincent Tan’s ownership

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has been a disappointing season in the Championship for Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds find themselves 20th in the table, just one point above the relegation zone after a run of six defeats in their last nine games. They did, however, pick up a point in a 2-2 draw with fellow strugglers Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday. Ryan Wintle put Cardiff ahead in the 6th minute, before two quick fire goals from Tyrese Campbell and Liam Delap turned the game around, but Callum Robinson’s second half equaliser ensured a share of the spoils.

Mark Hudson was appointed as permanent manager last month despite a fairly mixed spell as interim following Steve Morison’s departure and the 40-year-old, who spent time at the club as a player, will be hoping to lead his side away from danger.

There has been some success under Vincent Tan’s ownership, with two promotions to the Premier League in 2013 and 2019, though they failed to remain in the top flight for more than one season each time. But recent seasons have been disappointing and it has led to some questioning whether Tan is the right man to take the club forward.

FLW’s Cardiff City fan pundit Ben Johnsey says while his investment should be respected, there are growing doubts and the relationship with the supporters is becoming increasingly strained.

“Vincent Tan offers a bit of a split with fans on whether he should stay and it’s hard to come to a conclusion,” Ben said.

“For a lot of fans, he invests a lot of money still and will have quite a proactive plan to get the Bluebirds forward, though his treatment of managers, the constant merry-go-round of managers and his most recent interview in which he put down a lot of the fans that criticised him really turned a lot against him.

“Those areas will need to be drastically improved if he is going to be the owner that can take Cardiff forward.

“His investment can’t be put down, he still spends a lot of money, brought in 17 new players in the summer and spending £2 million on Callum Robinson.

“Though at the same time we’re seeing the budget dragged back more and more and as that happens, fans’ patience with his other issues will continue to dwindle.”

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Cardiff City’s season so far

1 of 22 True or false - Cardiff City started the season with a home game True False

The verdict

The concerns that Ben describes within the fanbase are entirely understandable.

Morison’s dismissal in September was a surprise and there seemed to be no plan in place, with Hudson left in interim charge for almost two months before being appointed permanently, despite little improvement in results to earn that role.

The club have promoted from within twice for their last two appointments, when perhaps some external ideas would be needed.

While Tan did allow Morison to bring in a huge influx of players, he then dismissed him early on in the season, cutting short any long-term project that was being built.

As Ben points out, the budget is being scaled back further and it does make you wonder whether Tan is becoming more disinterested.

Comments criticising the fans will also not help Tan’s cause and it does feel like a club lacking direction, whilst also being precariously close to the bottom three.