Norwich City head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup has confirmed that on-loan Aston Villa winger Lewis Dobbin is likely to miss the rest of the season with a calf injury.

Dobbin spent the first half of the season at West Bromwich Albion, but after failing to score or provide an assist in 18 games for the Baggies, his loan spell at The Hawthorns was terminated early in January.

Just two days later, Dobbin completed a temporary move to Norwich, and he has made a big impression at Carrow Road, scoring two goals in his first 11 appearances for the club.

Dobbin had established himself as a regular fixture in the Canaries' starting line-up, but he was forced off towards the end of the first half of the 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday, and after his injury was assessed, he is expected to play no further part for Thorup's men this season.

News of Dobbin's extended absence is a big blow for Norwich, who currently sit 11th in the Championship table, four points from the play-off places, and Thorup will need to make a decision on who will replace the 22-year-old in the team for the home game against Oxford United on Friday night.

Championship table (as it stands 6th March) Team P GD Pts 9 Middlesbrough 35 9 50 10 Watford 35 -3 49 11 Norwich City 35 8 48 12 Millwall 35 -2 45 13 Sheffield Wednesday 35 -9 45 14 QPR 35 -4 44 15 Preston North End 35 -5 43 16 Swansea City 35 -9 41

Speaking ahead of the Oxford clash, Thorup admitted that Dobbin is set to be sidelined for the rest of the campaign, but he revealed that he is planning to hold talks with the winger's representatives about the possibility of him returning to Carrow Road next season.

"(The scan was) not good. Unfortunately I think those were his last minutes for us this season," Thorup told the club's official website.

"He has contributed offensively for us in a different way to other players. There are many good things about him and we will take care of him.

"What he gave to the team was really positive. We will sit down with his agents and people and see if there are any opportunities for him to stay with us next season."

Thorup delivered bad news on the fitness of defender Ben Chrisene, with the 21-year-old, who limped off in the closing stages at Ewood Park, also expected to miss the remainder of the season.

"Also the last minutes for him this season unfortunately," Thorup said.

"He was stepping into that role in a very good way. So, it's unfortunate for him and also for us."

However, Norwich will be boosted by the return of Callum Doyle on Friday night following suspension, while Lucien Mahovo is expected to return after the international break, and Thorup revealed that Kenny McLean is also closing in on a comeback after experiencing chest tightness.

"He was well, just not when he was training. Of course you have to find out exactly what is was and we have found the right medication. He will have to build up his match fitness again now," Thorup said.

After the news of his season-ending injury was confirmed, Dobbin took to social media to share his reaction, writing on X: "Gutted, especially after such a frustrating season but that’s football. Thanks for the messages of support, it means more than you know! Back soon."

Johannes Hoff Thorup drops hint on Lewis Dobbin transfer plans

It is fair to say that Norwich supporters were not overly excited by Dobbin's arrival in January after his underwhelming loan spell at West Brom earlier in the season, but he has certainly won over the doubters.

Dobbin's injury is a blow for the Canaries in their pursuit of a play-off place, but they do still have plenty of dangerous attacking options, and winger Matej Jurasek, who joined the club from Slavia Prague in January for a fee of £5.8 million, may soon be ready to make an impact in the Championship.

The bigger question is whether Norwich will attempt to sign Dobbin permanently in the summer now he is facing a lengthy lay-off, but Thorup's comments appear to suggest that the club are keen to bring him back to Carrow Road next season.