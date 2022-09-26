“Thoroughly underwhelmed” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit reacts as major managerial development shared

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are thought to be closing in on the appointment of Mark Fotheringham as they search for Danny Schofield’s successor.

The Terriers hierarchy made the call to replace the boss after a poor start that has left the side in the relegation zone at this early stage.

And, despite reports linking David Wagner with a return to the club, Football Insider have revealed that Fotheringham is line for the job, which would be the 38-year-old’s first managerial role.

Therefore, this is seen as another risk and Huddersfield fan pundit Graeme Rayner told FLW of his worries about this move.

“I’m thoroughly underwhelmed. That probably sounds really negative or harsh but I think everybody expected it to be David Wagner and that would have ticked an awful lot of boxes that Fotheringham won’t.

“Wagner’s a known quantity, Fotheringham isn’t. Wagner is a sensible choice who knows the club, the fans and has a track record, Fotheringham has none of those things. It feels potentially like another big gamble, a cheap gamble.

“Compared to some of the names we were linked with, this isn’t one that’s going to excite many people I wouldn’t have thought. Fotheringham is a name that’s come out of the blue and it feels like we’re getting a bit desperate really.

“It feels like he’s someone who’s not going to be at the club for very long.”

The verdict

It’s hard to argue what has been said here as this certainly does feel like another massive gamble from Huddersfield at a crucial period in the season.

The risk to appoint Schofield backfired and many wanted to see a safer pair of hands come in to try and get the side up the table quickly.

But, it looks as though Fotheringham will take over and the decision makers at Huddersfield know this needs to work otherwise they will rightly come in for fierce criticism as the season progresses.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.