Huddersfield Town

‘Thoroughly deserved’ – These Huddersfield Town fans react as player addresses recent award

Published

12 mins ago

on

Harry Toffolo was named as Huddersfield Town’s ‘Player of the Month’ for the month of February with the full-back impressing on his return to the Sky Bet Championship.

Toffolo was a January window acquisition from Sky Bet League One side Lincoln City, he spent 18 months in Lincolnshire and during his time he helped the Imps to win the Sky Bet League Two title.

The full-back had worked with Town managers Danny and Nicky Cowley before at Lincoln and appears to have taken like a duck to water to life in England’s second tier. His influential performances during his first month with the Terriers have seen him claim his first ‘Player of the Month’ award.

Toffolo has put in a string of fine performances last month which included his first goal for his new club. The full-back got the equalising goal for the Terriers on the road against Derby County which gifted his side an invaluable point in the fight to stay in the Sky Bet Championship.

It would be fair to say that Toffolo is on his way to becoming a fan favourite with the Huddersfield faithful.

Here’s the best responses to Toffolo’s recent recognition, which he addressed on Twitter:


ScoopDragon Football News Network

