‘Thoroughly deserved’ – Plenty of Brentford fans react as key figure claims accolade

Brentford manager Thomas Frank was named Manager of the Year at last night’s London Football Awards.

The Dane has transformed Brentford into promotion contenders in his first full-season at Griffin Park, and was yesterday recognised for his good work through 2019.

Frank was up against the likes of Frank Lampard and Roy Hodgson, but claimed one of Brentford’s two awards on the night – Ollie Watkins was named EFL Player of the Year.

There was also awards for Tammy Abraham, Ben Foster, and QPR’s director of football Les Ferdinand.

Brentford had initially started the season slowly. They were hanging in the bottom-half of the table and Frank was coming under scrutiny from fans, but has since transformed their season, and turned Brentford into a promotion-chasing side.

Results have dropped off lately, but they remain in the top-six, and will be looking for a first win in five against an out-of-form Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow.

Plenty of Brentford fans reacted to the news of Frank’s award last night, and here’s what they had to say:

#FrankOut in front as best London Manager. Well done 🐝👏 — Luis Adriano (@LuisAdrianoUK) March 5, 2020

Brilliant. — Bill Pyle (@jbilliep) March 5, 2020

Fantastic Thomas Frank!! — Paul Glassup (@glassup_paul) March 5, 2020

Fantastic 👏👏👏 — Debbie (@bees4ever7) March 5, 2020

Brilliant, thoroughly deserved, congratulations! — Colin Halstead (@ConcordeC) March 5, 2020

Tillykke Frank…congrats 🙂👍⚽️ — Julio Salinas (@JulioSalinas_18) March 5, 2020

💖🌟👏🏻 fab Thomas 🐝🐝🐝 — 𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓲𝓮 7 🐝 🐝 🐝 (@Angiejbills39) March 5, 2020