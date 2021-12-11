‘Thoroughly deserved’ – many Coventry City fans in agreement after dramatic moment at Huddersfield

Coventry City came from behind again to earn their fourth draw in five games as Matt Godden’s injury-time header rescued a point for the Sky Blues at Huddersfield.

It was the sixth time this season that Coventry had scored after 90 minutes as they became the league’s late goal specialists.

Huddersfield took the lead thanks to former Coventry man Danny Ward who scored a well struck shot in the 18th minute.

Coventry knocked on the door for the rest of the game though as Huddersfield sat back but it was until very late on that they got their reward for their persistence.

Substitute Jodi Jones crossed in from the right-hand side with Matty Godden heading in past the on-rushing Huddersfield stopper Lee Nicholls.

It was tough luck for Lee Nicholls who had a fine game but it was ultimately it was Coventry who will go home the happiest after their late equaliser.

After the equaliser, Coventry City fans took to Twitter to praise their side for their late heroics, here’s what they had to say:

One of the best performances of the season, Absoloutely dominated and created a lot of chances, on another day we are scoring 4 or 5. Great character but feel it’s 2 points dropped — .DANNY. (@Ccfc1985) December 11, 2021

Thoroughly deserved. By far the better team from beginning to end. #PUSB — Sonny (@sonnyathwal1) December 11, 2021

Totally deserved a point minimum, probably more with better finishing. We just keep going and going that's now six goals after the 90th minute this season. Excellent afternoons work, we move onwards avd upwards! — Nick Henderson (@NickJH83) December 11, 2021

Good result away from home against a team up there, but again a game of domination and not taking our chances. 12 on target and we need to convert some of these to put these games to bed. 2 points lost!! #PUSB — Stephen (@bassbaby2014) December 11, 2021

Tactically spot on. Best 90 minute performance of the season. Just an end product from a big win. We go again. Fans superb again 👍 pic.twitter.com/KT852Q5BCL — Kevin Unitt (@KevinUnitt) December 11, 2021

Least we deserve, Huddersfield poor side. Solid point on the road but need more conviction. #pusb — Olly Ryde-Rogers (@OllyRR88) December 11, 2021

Very much deserved and should have won really. https://t.co/VW20ydmpdz — Luke Creissen (@LTRC85) December 11, 2021