Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Coventry City

‘Thoroughly deserved’ – many Coventry City fans in agreement after dramatic moment at Huddersfield

Published

38 mins ago

on

Coventry City came from behind again to earn their fourth draw in five games as Matt Godden’s injury-time header rescued a point for the Sky Blues at Huddersfield.

It was the sixth time this season that Coventry had scored after 90 minutes as they became the league’s late goal specialists.

Huddersfield took the lead thanks to former Coventry man Danny Ward who scored a well struck shot in the 18th minute.

Coventry knocked on the door for the rest of the game though as Huddersfield sat back but it was until very late on that they got their reward for their persistence.

Substitute Jodi Jones crossed in from the right-hand side with Matty Godden heading in past the on-rushing Huddersfield stopper Lee Nicholls.

Can you get 100% on this 28-question Coventry City quiz?

1 of 28

Coventry City won their first league game at Sixfields in the 2013/14 season when they ground shared with Northampton Town - Yes or no?

It was tough luck for Lee Nicholls who had a fine game but it was ultimately it was Coventry who will go home the happiest after their late equaliser.

After the equaliser, Coventry City fans took to Twitter to praise their side for their late heroics, here’s what they had to say:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Thoroughly deserved’ – many Coventry City fans in agreement after dramatic moment at Huddersfield

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: