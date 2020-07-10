‘Thoroughly deserved’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans revel in ‘immense’ individual’s recognition

Charlton Athletic have given themselves a fighting chance of surviving the drop in the Championship this season, with Lee Bowyer’s side starting well on the back of a near four-month postponement.

Bowyer’s side dropped into the Championship’s bottom three prior to the shutdown of football in March, with relegation fears heightening around the Valley.

However, Bowyer has sparked a good response from his side and they’ve collected seven points from five games since the restart, giving themselves a fighting chance.

Key to their fine form was Jason Pearce, with the skipper impressing in the heart of defence. He was part of the defence to keep three consecutive clean sheets against Hull City, QPR and Cardiff City, with the centre-back even scoring the winner in the victory over the Tigers.

Now, the 32-year-old has been handed the Player of the Month award for June, with his efforts for Charlton recognised.

In response to their skipper picking up an individual award, here is how the Charlton fans reacted…

Congratulations Jason, you’re an example to all young footballers, a model professional. One day you’ll make an excellent coach. Mr 100% — DFT (@dwalker1307) July 10, 2020

Well deserved Skip 💪🏼 — David Powell (@powelldavid9) July 10, 2020

YES Skip! Well played keep it going 👍🏼 — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) July 10, 2020

Has been immense since the re- start. Brilliant stuff Skipper 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Matt Taylor (@llezx3addick) July 10, 2020

Congratulations Skipper! Great performances!👏👏👏👏👏 4 more appearances like that and we stay up!👍💪🔴⚪ #COYR #cafc — Tony Frost (@majoosta) July 10, 2020

Well done Skip. Thoroughly deserved 💪🏻 — Gary J Mc 🇬🇧 (@TherealGaryI) July 10, 2020

Well deserved, congratulations skip. Now lead your team to safety 🔴⚪#cafc — Adam Deacon (@adam_deacs) July 10, 2020

Well done Jason. You deserve it for your leadership and commitment. — Linda Banwell (@BanwellLinda) July 10, 2020