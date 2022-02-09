Thorben Hoffmann’s situation at Sunderland is clarified after club’s defeat to Cheltenham

Sunderland interim head coach Mike Dodds has revealed that Thorben Hoffmann missed yesterday’s clash with Cheltenham Town due to the fact the goalkeeper is awaiting the results of a blood test following a recent illness.

Currently on loan at the Stadium of Light, the 22-year-old can no longer be recalled by his parent-club Bayern Munich following the closure of the transfer window and thus speculation about him potentially returning to Germany has been quashed.

In Hoffmann’s absence last night, Sunderland opted to turn to Anthony Patterson for inspiration during their meeting with Cheltenham.

Patterson was unable to prevent his side from suffering a disappointing defeat at the hands of the Robins.

Alex Pritchard opened the scoring for Sunderland in this fixture as he netted a fantastic free-kick.

Cheltenham equalised in the 64th minute via Elliot Bonds’ deflected strike before scoring what turned out to be the winning goal in the closing stages of the game,

Kion Etete teed up Alfie May who fired home to seal all three points for the Robins.

Following this defeat, Dodds shared an update on Hoffmann’s situation at Sunderland.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo about the keeper, Dodds said: “Thorben has not gone back to Germany, I can confirm that.

“We felt that Anthony Patterson had trained really, really well so I don’t want to take the focus away from him, an academy boy who had earned that opportunity to play and who deserved the opportunity to play.

“Unfortunately Hoff he has been for some blood tests, and we’re just waiting on the results of that.”

The Verdict

For Sunderland’s sake, they will be hoping that Hoffmann is able to make a swift recovery from his current issue as he has emerged as the club’s first-choice shot-stopper during the current campaign.

Having managed to claim eight clean-sheets in League One this season, the German will be keen to add to this tally in the not too distant future.

If Hoffmann is not available for selection this weekend, the Black Cats will need Patterson to step up to the mark in his team-mate’s absence when they face AFC Wimbledon.

Sunderland have now suffered three consecutive defeats in the third-tier and will be aware that a continuation of this poor form will leave their automatic promotion hopes in tatters.