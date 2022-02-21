Thorben Hoffmann sends honest message to Sunderland supporters following MK Dons defeat

Sunderland goalkeeper Ron-Thorben Hoffmann has delivered a message to fans following the side’s defeat last weekend.

The Black Cats succumbed to a disappointing 2-1 loss at home to promotion rivals MK Dons on Saturday.

The visitors took the lead in the 48th minute, before Ross Stewart equalised right before the hour mark.

But a 76th minute striker courtesy of Connor Wickham sealed the three points for Liam Manning’s side.

Hoffmann took to social media to acknowledge the side’s poor form, while also thanking fans for wishing him well during his absence from the side.

“That’s a pretty rough time at the moment for us, the supporters and the whole club. I am glad that I feel better again because I want to help reach the goals we’ve got as a club. Thanks for all the messages I received over the last couple weeks,” wrote Hoffman, via his Instagram page.

Hoffmann returned to the Sunderland bench at the weekend, with the 22-year old goalkeeper having been ruled out earlier in the month.

Hoffmann was declared ill and was awaiting the results of blood tests to determine the extent of what was wrong.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Sunderland players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Fabio Borini? More Less

It was initially feared Hoffmann, on loan from Bayern Munich, might have been recalled by his parent club but that was not the case.

Hoffmann last featured for the side in the 2-1 defeat to Doncaster Rovers on February 5, which was his 23rd league appearance of the season.

Following Saturday’s result, Sunderland have slipped all the way down to seventh in the League One table.

Alex Neil’s side are level on points with Wycombe Wanderers in sixth, with a five point gap now separating themselves and third place MK Dons.

Sunderland are now winless in five league games, losing four and drawing one.

Up next for the Black Cats is the visit of Burton Albion to the Stadium of Light on February 22.

The Verdict

This has been a wretched run of form from Sunderland that has crushed their automatic promotion chances.

Fortunately, Hoffmann has recovered and should hopefully be back in the side soon.

But Sunderland will need something more drastic than that to start turning things around.

Their upcoming fixtures are much kinder and should offer new boss Neil a chance to make his stamp on the team, but results will be needed which will amp up the pressure.