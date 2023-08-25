Highlights Midfielder Jordan Thompson looks set to be replaced for Stoke City's trip to Millwall on Saturday.

Stoke City has impressed under manager Alex Neil this season, with two home wins and a defeat at Portman Road.

New signings Mark Travers, Ki-Jana Hoever, Luke McNally, and Mehdi Leris are expected to start in their respective positions for Stoke City.

Midfielder Jordan Thompson looks set to be replaced in the middle of the park, ahead of Stoke City's trip to Millwall on Saturday.

City will face former boss, Gary Rowett, at the Den this weekend, with his job seemingly hanging in the balance following a poor start to the season.

The Lions have only won once so far this term, scalping Middlesbrough on the opening weekend. Since, they have lost both of their league outings, and exited the Carabao Cup in a humiliating fashion.

The Potters on the other hand, have impressed under Alex Neil this season. Two home wins either side of defeat at Portman Road have left the City faithful feeling optimistic.

Last time out, new signing Andre Vidigal netted the only strike as Watford visited the Bet365 Stadium. Will Neil change his winning formula? Here is what we think...

Mark Travers (GK)

Stoke City have bid for Mark Travers

Stoke secured the signature of Mark Travers in the summer. The Bournemouth loanee was essential during their promotion season in 2021/22, and has impressed during his first few weeks as a Potter.

Travers has played in all three league games, and does not look likely to be replaced.

Ki-Jana Hoever (RB)

Another loanee is set to start at right-back. Ki-Jana Hoever rejoined the Potters in the summer, following a loan move during the second half of last season.

The young Dutchman has started the new campaign well, scoring in the curtain-raiser against Rotherham, and assisting last weekend.

Luke McNally (CB)

Despite starting with a back three last time out, I think Neil will revert to his preferred 4-3-3 formation, meaning only two centre-backs will get the nod.

The first of which looks to be Luke McNally, who started for the first time in red and white a week ago.

He was a behemoth at the back iagainst the Hornets, making five total tackles.

Ben Wilmot (CB)

Barring a significant injury, Ben Wilmot will be a mainstay is the Stoke side this season.

The 23-year-old played 39 times last year and will most likely not have his spot taken against Millwall on Saturday.

Enda Stevens (LB)

TEAMtalk have linked left-back Josh Tymon with a move away from Staffordshire, so it will be interesting to see who plays tomorrow.

Enda Stevens has added some much-needed experience to the Stoke defense. The former Sheffield United man joined the club this summer and has played in all three league games so far.

Ben Pearson (CM)

Ben Pearson was rested for the Watford clash, but will probably return for tomorrow's trip to Millwall.

The defensive midfielder penned a permanent deal in the summer and is revered by Stoke supporters.

Josh Laurent (CM)

Whilst new signing Wouter Burger could make his City debut, Saturday's clash in the capital could arrive too soon.

Stoke's captain, Josh Laurent, has been used in every game so far this season, and it would seem unfair to replace him at this point.

Daniel Johnson (CM)

Midfield technician, Daniel Johnson, is another who is yet to have been omitted from a Stoke starting XI this term.

He was another who made the summer switch to Staffordshire, and has impressed so far. The 30-year-old is yet to register a goal or an assist for his new club, but is sure to start soon.

Mehdi Leris (RW)

The right-wing spot could go to a whole host of candidates, but new recruit Mehdi Leris is our pick. The Algerian international joined the club earlier this week from recently relegated Italian side, Sampdoria.

Leris is a hard worker, and looks a similar style of player to Jacob Brown, who departed the club in favour of Luton Town.

Wesley (ST)

When he first joined the club, Wesley appeared to be a second option, or plan B. However, after causing West Brom to score an own goal on his debut, he was thrust into action after 30 minutes against Ipswich. He then earned his first start in the league last weekend.

His strength, combined with his ability to hold the ball, makes Wesley a Championship striker to be feared.

Andre Vidigal (LW)

Andre Vidigal is simply undroppable at the moment. He has netted four times in his first four City appearances, with the pick of the bunch coming last weekend.

He controlled Hoever's low cross and struck an unsaveable half-volley into the top corner. The Portuguese starlet rounds off our predicted XI and is sure to cause Millwall a number of problems tomorrow.