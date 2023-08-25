Derby County will be hoping to overcome their inconsistent, early season form this weekend but it won’t be easy as they visit third-placed Peterborough United.

The Rams have bounced between winning and losing in their four league games thus far, amassing six points, which has them down in tenth currently. Peterborough on the other hand, had a perfect record through three games only for a late Mitch Pinnock goal to reduce Darren Ferguson’s side to a 1-0 loss against Northampton Town on Saturday.

Derby were themselves involved in a narrow game in their last outing but it went their way with Martyn Waghorn scoring the only goal of the game against Fleetwood Town at Pride Park. The Derby faithful would certainly be happy with a repeat of that tomorrow.

Here is our predicted XI for Derby as they visit the Weston Homes Stadium.

Joe Wildsmith (GK)

Goalkeepers are very rarely rotated and after making two saves in the win over Fleetwood, which totalled out at 0.46 xG, Joe Wildsmith will surely be the man with the gloves on once again.

When Derby win, they don’t concede and so Wildsmith will be hoping that the attackers get the job done at the other end whilst he holds down the fort.

Jake Rooney (RB)

Derby’s formation to date is hard to pin down with it varying throughout the game. It seems to change between a 4-3-3 and a 3-5-2 but the former is what they tend to start with and so Jake Rooney is therefore being deployed as a right-back.

The 20-year-old otherwise slots into the back three whilst the left-sided defender is the one to push up into the midfield.

Curtis Nelson (CB)

Rooney having someone as experienced as Curtis Nelson alongside him provides such a valuable helping hand as the former finds his feet in professional football.

Nelson has been at the heart of defence for the likes of Plymouth Argyle and Blackpool and was a really astute pickup for Derby County on a free transfer.

Eiran Cashin (CB)

Eiran Cashin is the other central defender in a formation with four at the back, fresh off of his Man of the Match performance when the Fishermen came to town.

The 21-year-old Irishman won an impressive 14 duels against Fleetwood and is one of a number of huge prospects to graduate from the Rams’ academy in recent years.

Craig Forsyth (LB)

Forsyth is the man who is on the move when a 4-3-3 becomes a 3-5-2, allowing him to progress further up the field.

Derby’s defence is fascinating in that two of the men in question are 30+ and bring a lot of experience whilst the other two are 20 and 21, with their whole careers ahead of them.

Korey Smith (CM)

Moving up into the midfield with former Bristol City man Korey Smith.

He is a regular in this side and whilst he wasn’t pulling up any trees against Fleetwood, receiving the lowest match rating from FotMob, he remains a key cog in the system.

Conor Hourihane (CM)

Paul Warne’s captain this year Conor Hourihane is one of the first names on the team sheet and some fans would even argue that he is still of Championship calibre.

Hourihane and Smith have a resolute partnership going in the middle of the field and they have to be one of the best double acts that League One has to offer.

Louie Sibley (CM)

The only change to this Derby County predicted XI sees Liam Thompson drop out for Louie Sibley.

Thompson got his first start of the campaign against Fleetwood, replacing Max Bird, and played 76 minutes before Sibley was subbed on in his place. Sibley is on his way back from injury and this could well be the game that sees him earn a deserved return to the starting team, although it would maybe be harsh on Thompson.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (RW)

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is the other man on the pitch whose position is interchangeable depending on the system. He can be more of a wingback or right-sided midfielder but to start with, he will be 1/3 of the attacking line.

The former Cardiff City man is yet to get off the mark this season but he remains a constant threat when going forward.

Conor Washington (LW)

Conor Washington isn’t exactly a winger but there is some fluidity to the Derby frontline.

He provided an assist in the previous game as well as getting on the score sheet against Burton Albion, despite entering the field in the 81st minute, and he will be likely to continue accompanying the final name on this list. Will he come back to bite his former employers Peterborough?

Martyn Waghorn (ST)

That man is of course Martyn Waghorn who scored the only goal of the game as Warne’s men sent Fleetwood home from Pride Park empty-handed.

He is the team’s top-scorer as he is the only player to have netted more than once and he could well be in the running for the golden boot. The fact he and Washington are keeping James Collins on the sidelines is quite something.